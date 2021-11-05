FORT DODGE – Audubon may have a four-time state qualifier coming down the pike.
Stefi Beisswenger just missed earning a spot on the Lakeside Golf Course clubhouse deck after the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 30. She was 14 seconds short of the 15th-place runner, Joloee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson.
But given how strong her race was Saturday afternoon – 18th overall, with a time of 20:29.70 – it could be a sign of good things to come in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
“She had a banner day, running as we hoped she would and how we penciled it out,” said Wheeler coach Pete Dammel. “We looked at the times of the top (runners at Class 1A state qualifying meet) ... and we thought she’d be in the top 40 for sure. So let’s just go for it. It’s still a 5K and ... she had a good pace and tempo and ... good things happen.”
Beisswenger was fifth at both the Western Iowa Conference meet and the state qualifier at Panora. On Saturday, she finished third among all WIC runners entered in the meet, and finished ahead of Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth and IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen, both who beat her at the WIC meet.
Beisswenger got some strong support from senior teammate Hannah Thygesen, a previous state qualifier who together walked the course and planned out a strategy.
“It’s a team effort when you’re talking about an individual performance,” said Dammel. “None of us do anything 100 percent on our own. She’s come on well the last third of the season and realized what she’s capable of. That’s really gratifying to see.”