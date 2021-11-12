Lane Van Gorden of West Des Moines missed just one game in this week’s Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest.
Said game happened to be the one everybody missed: Baltimore’s 9-6 upset loss to Jacksonville.
Several entries had two wrong, missing most commonly Cleveland’s win over Cincinnati. By tiebreaker, it was Betty Bowen of Audubon who guessed 43 points would be scored in the Chicago-Pittsburgh game. The Steelers won 29-27, making the answer 56.
Terry Weisenborn of Exira came in third with a tiebreaker of 40. He and Bowen both missed the Cleveland-Cincinatti and Baltimore-Jacksonville games.
It was a relatively easy week by and large, as scattered entries guessed Green Bay would win, as would Northwestern over Iowa.
Thanks for playing this week, and let’s do it again next time!