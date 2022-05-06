AVOCA — Audubon was paced by a big win in the 1500-meter run by freshman standout Stefi Beisswenger at Tuesday’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
But a lot of top-4 finishes added points and pushed the Wheelers to a fifth-place finish.
Beisswenger edged Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer by 0.02, with a winning time of 5:14.25 for the 1500-meter win.
Beisswenger had a second in the 3000-meter run, with other runner-up finishes coming from Hannah Thygesen in the 800-meter run, and in the sprint medley relay, distance medley relay.
Third- and fourth-place finishes also added valuable points, paced by the third-place 4x400-meter relay and the fourth-place shuttle hurdle and 4x200-meter relays.
On the boys’ side of the meet, the Wheelers were paced by second-place finishes by Gavin Smith in the hurdle events, including the 110- and 400-meter races and anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay with Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen.
The 4x100-meter relay was third. There were fourths in several other events, including Alex Foran’s 123’2” throw in the discus, Brandon Jensen in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x200-meter relay.
Western Iowa Conference meet
Tuesday, May 3, at Avoca
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Underwood 191, 2. Treynor 100, 3. IKM-Manning 90, 4. Logan-Magnolia 81, 5. Missouri Valley 73, 6. Riverside 71, 7. Audubon 62, 8. AHSTW 30, 9. Tri-Center 28.
Area results (top 8)
Shot put: 8. Alex Foran 37’1”. Discus: 4. Alex Foran 123’2”. Sprint medley: 5. Audubon 1:42.98. 4x800: 7. Audubon 10:19.71. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Audubon 1:02.92. 4x200: 4. Audubon 1:41.84. 110 hurdles: 2. Gavin Smith 15.73, 6. Brandon Jensen 16.94. 800: 6. Zeke Konkler 2:09.28. 200: 8. Manuel Beisswenger 25.33. 400 hurdles: 2. Gavin Smith 56.27, 4. Brandon Jensen 59.45. 4x100: 3. Audubon 46.16. 4X400: 6. Audubon 3:58.00.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Treynor 155.5, 2. Underwood 120.5, 3. Riverside 108, 4. Logan-Magnolia 108, 5. Audubon 71, 6. IKM-Manning 62, 7. Tri-Center 59, 8. AHSTW 32, 9. Missouri Valley 27.
Audubon results (top 8)
Shot put: 6. Alexis Obermeier 27’8”. Discus: 5. Alexis Obermeier 81’11”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:57.32. 3000: 2. Stefi Beisswenger 11:24.70. 4x800: 2. Riverside 10:24.92. Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Audubon 1:13.03. Distance medley relay: 2. Audubon 4:32.27. 4x200: 4. Audubon 1:53.96. 800: 2. Hannah Thygesen 2:28.50, 8. Stefi Beisswenger 2:44.41. 1500: 1. Stefi Beisswenger 5:14.25. 4x100: 7. Audubon 56.47. 4X400: 3. Audubon 4:23.63.