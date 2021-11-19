Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith took offensive player of the year honors for Iowa eight-man District 10, in honors announced this week. Smith, a three-year starter for the Wheelers, finished with 2,074 yards rushing and 995 yards passing and was in on 47 touchdowns. His efforts helped lead the Wheelers to just their third playoff semifinal appearance in school history, and twice in three seasons. CAM’s Lane Spieker ended as the district’s most valuable player, with 4,366 total yards – 3,240 rushing, 1,069 passing and 57 receiving – close to 2-1/2 miles of offense. He had 83 touchdowns, 69 by the ground route, and averaged 12.9 yards per carry. He ended with a quarterback rating of 186.2. Many of those, among others, are state-leading regardless of class. CAM’s Joe Kauffman was the defensive player of the year. He had 102.5 tackles, including seven for losses, and had a pair of interceptions. Woodbine’s Dylan Hoefer was lineman of the year. Audubon finished with four first-team picks on the all-district teams, while Exira-EHK had four and also reached the post-season. Iowa eight-man District 10 Individual Honors Most Valuable Player: Lane Spieker, CAM. Offensive POY: Gavin Smith, Audubon. Defensive POY: Joe Kauffman, CAM. Lineman Of the Year: Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine. First Team Offense Quarterback: Gavin Smith, sr., Audubon. Running back: Lane Spieker, sr., CAM; Carter Andreasen, sr., Audubon. Tight end/wide receiver: Paul Freund, sr., Woodbine; Tyler Kingery, sr., Exira-EHK. Linemen: Cooper Nielsen, jr., Audubon; Reese Oglesbee, sr., CAM; Easton Nelson, jr. Exira-EHK. Kicker: Matthew Beisswenger, sr., Audubon. Utility: Cory Bantam, sr., Woodbine. First Team Defense Defensive backs: Tanner Oswald, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Carson Wood, sr., Boyer Valley. Linebackers: Joe Kauffman, sr., CAM; Sage Evans, jr., West Harrison; Trey Petersen, jr., Exira-EHK. Linemen: Dylan Hoefer, sr., Woodbine; Cade Ticknor, sr., CAM; Joey Schramm, sr., Audubon. Utility: Colby Rich, sr., CAM. Punter: Trevor Malone, sr., Boyer Valley. Return specialist: Gabe Gilgen, sr., West Harrison. Second Team Offense Quarterback: Braydon Hast, sr., Boyer Valley. Running back: Walker Rife, jr., West Harrison; Easton Hayes, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tight end/wide receiver: Braden Wessel, sr., Audubon; Cameron Cline, jr., Woodbine. Linemen: Alex Foran, sr., Audubon; Gavyn Jensen, jr., CAM; Nolan Hensley, sr., CAM. Kicker: Manny Beisswenger, jr., Audubon. Utility: Drew Volkmann, jr., Boyer Valley. Second Team Defense Defensive backs: Jaidan TenEyck, sr., Boyer Valley; Austin Williams, soph., CAM. Linebackers: Jack Follmann, soph., CAM; Preston McAlister, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Bobby Gross, jr., Boyer Valley. Linemen: Garrett Christensen, sr., Audubon; Gavin Kelly, soph., Woodbine; Braxton Marxen, jr., Exira-EHK. Utility: Gavin Larsen, jr., Audubon. Punter: Koleson Evans, jr., West Harrison. Return specialist: Omarion Floyd, soph., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Honorable Mention Audubon: Jackson Deist, Brandon Jensen. Boyer Valley: Charlie Brasel, Ben Lantz. CAM: Ethan Follmann, Sam Foreman. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Jacob Estrada, Clark Sievers. Exira-EHK: Aiden Flaters, Derrek Kommes. West Harrison: Mason McIntosh, Brady Melby. Woodbine: Sloan Smith, Colton Walsh.
