* Underwood 3, Audubon 1: Audubon won the second set in a match vs. Underwood, lost momentum in the third and fell short of the Eagles in a four-set loss Tuesday night.
"The Wheelers ran a new offense and were flustered tonight," said coach Brandi Gruhn after the 25-18, 23-25, 25-6, 25-12 loss. She said her team was focused on regrouping for Thursday's match against IKM-Manning.
Jaci Christensen had eight kills and eight digs, while Aleah Hermansen added six kills and 13 digs. Kali Irlmeier recorded a block and a block assist.
* Exira-EHK 3, Ar-We-Va 1: The Spartans took a four-set victory over the Rockets, 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, Tuesday night in Elk Horn
Statistics for the Spartans weren't immediately available.