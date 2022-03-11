022322-nt-class1abb12.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Trey Petersen looks for a long-range shot near the perimeter for Exira-EHK as he’s guarded by AHSTW”s Raydden Grobe (5) and Kyle Sternberg (30).

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen earned a second-team spot on the all-Rolling Valley Conference boys’ basketball.

Petersen scored 7.9 ppg while dishing out 75 assists as the Spartans’ playmaker.

West Harrison’s Sage Evans was the conference’s lone unanimous first-team selection. He led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever state tournament appearance.

All-Rolling Valley Conference boys’ basketball

First team

Boyer Valley: Trevor Malone. CAM: Colby Rich. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Lance Clayburg, Tanner Oswald. West Harrison: Koleson Evans, Sage Evans. Woodbine: Dylan Hoefer.

Second team

Ar-We-Va: Cooper Kock, Will Ragaller. Boyer Valley: Drew Volkmann. CAM: Lane Spieker. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Gabe Obert. Exira-EHK: Trey Petersen. Paton-Churdan: Joe Carey. Woodbine: Cory Bantam.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos