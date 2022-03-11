Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen earned a second-team spot on the all-Rolling Valley Conference boys’ basketball.
Petersen scored 7.9 ppg while dishing out 75 assists as the Spartans’ playmaker.
West Harrison’s Sage Evans was the conference’s lone unanimous first-team selection. He led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever state tournament appearance.
All-Rolling Valley Conference boys’ basketball
First team
Boyer Valley: Trevor Malone. CAM: Colby Rich. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Lance Clayburg, Tanner Oswald. West Harrison: Koleson Evans, Sage Evans. Woodbine: Dylan Hoefer.
Second team
Ar-We-Va: Cooper Kock, Will Ragaller. Boyer Valley: Drew Volkmann. CAM: Lane Spieker. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Gabe Obert. Exira-EHK: Trey Petersen. Paton-Churdan: Joe Carey. Woodbine: Cory Bantam.