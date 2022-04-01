AUDUBON – No team scores were kept, but there were a number of area winners at the Audubon Early Bird Track boys’ track meet Tuesday afternoon at the Wheelers’ Chis Jones Field.
The host Wheelers came away with three of those golds. Audubon’s Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen, Logan Schmidt and Gavin Smith combined to take first in the shuttle hurdle relay.
A little bit later, Smith returned to claim wins in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 400-meter low hurdles.
Also finishing in the top four for the Wheelers: the 4x800 team of Adam Obrecht, Gabe Jensen, Colin Hartl and Mason Steckler, which was fourth; and Jensen and his second-place in the 400-meter hurdles.
Exira-EHK’s Tyler Kingery, coming off a state meet appearance last year, won the high jump. Derrek Kommes’ fourth-place finish in the high jump and Cash Emgarten’s third-place finish in the 800 were the other top-four finishes for the Spartans.
The girls’ portion of the Audubon Early Bird meet has been postponed to today due to forecasted weather on Thursday.
Audubon Early Bird
Tuesday, March 29, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Area top-8 results
High jump: 1. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 5’10”, 4. Derrek Kommes (Exira-EHK) 5’6”. Long jump: 8. Jonas LaCanne (Exira-EHK) 17’5”. Sprint medley relay: 7. Audubon (Logan Stetzel, Logan Schmidt, Manny Beisswenger, Zeke Konkler) 1:46.66. 4x800: 4. Audubon (Adam Obrecht, Gabe Jensen, Colin Hartl, Mason Steckler) 10:22.64. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Audubon (Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen, Logan Schmidt, Gavin Smith) 1:04.33. Distance medley: 8. Audubon (Jack Stanerson, Brody Beane, Colin Hartl, Gabe Jensen) 4:04.64. 400: 5. Schmidt (Audubon) 58.74, 7. Beisswenger 59.13. 4x200: 6. Exira-EHK (Jackson Radcliffe, Cash Emgarten, Derrek Kommes, Tyler Kingery) 1;43.15, 7. Audubon (Aaron Olsen, Logan Stetzel, Dakota McCranie, Zeke Konkler) 1:43.51. 110 hurdles: 1. Smith (Audubon) 15.65, 6. B. Jensen (Audubon) 17.42. 800: 8. Konkler (Audubon) 2:30.16. 200: 3. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 24.65. 400 hurdles: 1. Smith (Audubon) 56.58, 2. B. Jensen (Audubon) 1:01.17. 4x100: 7. Audubon (Olsen, Jensen, Smith, Beisswenger) 48.09.