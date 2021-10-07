WOODBINE – A pair of area teams each picked up thirds at the Rolling Valley Conference meet Monday night at Shadow Valley Golf Club near Woodbine.
Ella Petersen's eighth-place finish in the girls' race was good enough to help Exira-EHK to their third-place finish. She finished in 25:37.90, in a race where Woodbine's Mariah Falkena was the winner in 22:22.11.
Also finishing for the Spartan girls wwere Macy Emgarten (13th, 27:53.38), Kate Hansen (17th), Quinn Grubbs (18th), Gracie Bartz (19th), Ruby VanderWal (21st) and Olivia Dixon (25th).
CAM had four runners and fell just short of scoring. Top Cougar runner for the girls was Carly Dennis, who was 15th with a time of 27:58.10. Lindsey Chaney was 16th at 27:59.27. Mia South (20th) and Ellen Gerlock (24th) rounded out the Cougar lineup.
BOYS RACE
For Exira-EHK, the lone runner competing was Treaven Hill-Borger, in at 22:05.37 and good for a ninth-place finish.
CAM's boys placed third, with Gavin Clayton's time of 21:02.78 leading the way for a seventh-place finish. Carson Cary was 11th, followed by Ben Bartlett (16th), Rylan Oglesbee (18th) and Josiah Bartlett (19th).
AUDUBON
Monday's race was also contested as the Woodbine Invitational, with Audubon competing.
In the girls' race, where 42 runners competed, Stefi Beisswenger was fourth overall with a time of 23:41.46, just ahead of teammate Hannah Thygesen, in at 23:55.72 for fifth. Grace Slater was eighth, in at 24:18.46. Autumn Zaiger (33rd) and Madison Burr (38th) also ran for the Wheelers, which finished fourth as a team.
When the full team standings were considered, Exira-EHK was fifth, with Petersen coming in 16th overall.
Jackson Deist was 17th overall in the boys race for the Wheelers, coming in at 21:03.93. Eli Deist (32nd), Mason Steckler (43rd) and Derek Bald (45th) also ran.