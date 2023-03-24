AUDUBON – An indoor track meet is in the books for the Audubon girls’ track team.
Last weekend’s Central College Indoor meet Saturday in Pella, saw Madi Steckler stand out among the Wheelers.
Steckler a senior, won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.43, while taking fourth in the 60-meter dash at 8.17. She was second in the 200-meter dash at 27.53. Stefi Beisswenger, a sophomore, was the other medalist, taking eighth in the 300-meter run at 12:16.65.
Steckler and Beisswenger are among two returning state qualifiers for the Wheelers and new coach Laeni Christensen this spring.
Steckler, along with junior Mattie Nielsen, were on the third-place sprint medley relay and two other state qualifying relays: the 4x200, which placed 12th, and the 4x400, which came in eighth. Beisswenger, the long-distance specialist, placed sixth in the 3000 and 12th in the 1500 at state.
So some nice pieces to build around this spring, and Christensen says she’s happy with what she’s seen. She was still trying to figure out where everyone fit in teamwise on her 19-member roster, but again, she’s happy with how the team has progressed in the early going.
“We’ve got some really talented girls this spring and we’re excited about getting rolling and get some meets going so we figure out where everyone fits,” said Christensen.
Besides Stecker, Sienna Albertsen, Rylee Brittain and Madison Burr are the seniors.
Steckler, along with Burr, will probably be primarily in sprints and hurdles along with the related relays. In fact, Christensen said, the team will probably be heavy on sprinters and short-distance races, with Beisswenger the only distance runner with experience.
On Beisswenger, Christensen said, “She’s a very good distance runner and will help us out a lot this year.”
Nielsen, junior Michelle Brooks and sophomore Emily Foran have been involved with hurdles and, with Steckler’s experience could head up a strong shuttle hurdle relay.
In the field, Christensen could be leaning on Addie Hocker and Alexis Obermeier, with Hocker’s exact duties in throwing to be determined since she’ll also be asked to run. Obermeier has done both shot put and discus, and some younger throwers are also being asked to help out. Freshman Harlow Miller had experience in the high jump at the middle school level.
As a first-year coach, Christensen didn’t know too much about other Western Iowa Conference teams. That said, some indications from others suggest Riverside, fresh off a third-place team finish at last year’s state meet (on the strength of strong relay performances), should be among the top contenders for the WIC title, along with Treynor and Underwood.
The Audubon Early Bird meet is Thursday, March 30, at Chis Jones Field, which begins the outdoor season.