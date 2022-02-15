AUDUBON — It may not have been quite as decisive as last week’s win over Riverside, but the Audubon girls notched a big win Tuesday night over Ankeny Christian 59-35 and will advance to last year’s nemesis Newell Fonda on Friday night.
The Wheelers have relied on an aggressive defense of late that completely shut down the Riverside Bulldogs last week. But Tuesday the Wheelers held off on the pressure while the Eagles worked a patient multiple pass offense that burned over a minute off the clock on their opening possession. They would come away with no points, which would turn out to be the story of the first half.
The Wheelers would turn up the pressure later in the quarter but seemed to struggle early on with the pace of the game.
“Defensively we played well at times, defensively we did not play well,” head coach Darren Miller said after the game. “They slowed the game up on us and tried to be methodical with their offensive possessions. It came down to can we hit enough shots to win.”
The Wheeler offense has been on fire lately scoring 70 points against IKM and 71 against Riverside led by senior standouts Aleah Hermensen and Jaci Christensen. Tuesday was no different. Though they struggled to pull away in the first half, Christensen and Hermensen would combine for over 40 points with Christensen ending the night with 26 points to lead all scorers and Hermensen adding 21 points.
With the Eagles just two points behind at the half the Wheelers needed to turn it up the intensity — which they did opening the third period with a 7-0 run and effectively put the game away. The Eagles would never challenge the lead again.
The win means Audubon will travel to Newell-Fonda to take on the 21-1 Mustangs who beat Boyer Valley 75-22 Tuesday night. The Mustangs knocked out the Wheelers last year in the Regional Semi-Final 78-36 on their way to winning the state championship.
The Mustangs will return their leading scorer from that game,Macy Sievers, but lost five seniors. Even so the Mustangs record speaks for itself and their fast-paced style will be a challenge.
“It’s nerve-wracking a little bit,” Hermensen Tuesday. “They knocked us out last year. I know they are a good team and we’ve got to come in tomorrow and work hard Wednesday and Thursday to prepare the best we can and go up there and try to take care of business.”