Week 1: The winner in the Southwest Iowa Shopper’s first football contest of 2023 was Dick Zeiser of Guthrie Center, one of four who had one wrong guess.
Zeiser gets the win due to being just one off on the tiebreaker, which asked the total points in the Georgia Military College vs. Iowa Western Community College game, which was 36 (IWCC 26-10 win). His guess was 37.
Second was Sheri Wetzel of Guthrie Center, whose tiebreaker was off by seven with her guess of 29. Lane Van Gorden was off by 13 with his guess of 49 points.
With one game given as a freebie (due to an incorrect game), by far the most missed game was Colorado’s 45-42 win over TCU; almost everyone guessed the Horned Frogs would defeat the Buffaloes.
Week 2: The second week had Joanne Zeiser of Guthrie Center submit the year’s first entry with all eight games correct.
Second place had a tie: Kelvin Zeiser of Guthrie Center and Sheri Wetzel, also of Guthrie Center. They had one wrong guess, and their tiebreaker was off by 39, that being total points scored in the Garden City vs. Iowa Western Community College game, which was 71 (a 44-27 Reivers’ victory). Nobody was close on the tiebreaker.
There were splits between the Audubon and Exira-EHK game (a Wheeler win) and the Iowa-Iowa State game (the Hawkeyes winning, 20-13).