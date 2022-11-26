Every high school football season in southwest Iowa is worth savoring, and 2022 was no exception.
Four area teams reached the post-season in some fashion. Audubon, which was coming off a state semifinal appearance a year ago, began its reloading process and reached the post-season for the 10th straight time (not counting 2020, when every school statewide had a playoff game), while Exira-EHK, behind one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the region, just missed the playoff cut.
CAM was also reloading after its state championship season and was rewarded with a playoff win and a “round of 16” trophy. ACGC, a still-young program which is continuing its rise in southwest Iowa, used its run-heavy offense to power its way into a “round of 16” spot.
AHSTW was the area’s most successful team overall. The Vikings enjoyed their most successful season since 2018, dominating their district and earning a top-5 ranking by the Associated Press. The team reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual semifinalist Lynnville-Sully.
Beside’s Exira-EHK, the other team that just missed the playoff cut – and many fans agreed they were deserving of a spot in the Iowa Class 3A playoffs – was Atlantic. The Trojans followed up a 3-6 season in 2021 with a 5-4 record and third place in their district, but the game of the year was a 26-21 upset victory over state-ranked Creston in the final game of the year. When the playoff field was announced later that evening, there was a sense of being kicked in the gut, as – because of the Ratings Percentage Index figures used to determine the playoff field – the Trojans were left out of the playoff field, while Creston got in. The Trojans played in arguably the toughest Class 3A district in the state, with ADM and Harlan reaching the semifinals, Creston also making the final 16-team field and Atlantic also playoff worthy.
The area’s other two teams, Griswold and Riverside, were not playoff contenders but had a number of individuals who shone on the field.
Area teams played some of the best in the state. Both Atlantic and ACGC played eventual state champions – Harlan in Class 3A, Van Meter in Class 1A, respectively – during the regular season, while Remsen St. Mary’s opened its playoff run against Audubon. AHSTW and CAM played eventual state semifinalists during their playoff runs.
So with that in mind, here is our fifth annual all-News-Telegraph football team. This is the second year we’ve done it in tabloid form, which allows area businesses to thank all the players and congratulate them for a job well done.
The all-area football team has two teams, a first team and a second team. This year, we’ve decided on two captains, one on offense and one on defense, to honor whom we believe to be the top overall players on those sides of the ball.
Each team has the following:
Offense: A quarterback, three running backs, four wide receivers/tight ends and a five-person offensive line.
Defense: Three defensive backs, four linebackers and five defensive linemen.
Special teams: One each for kicker, punter and return specialist.
Two-way players: Four players, all to honor those who did well on both sides of the ball. You can also think of this as “utility.”
Each school also has two honorable mention selections.
All statistics with each player are all according to Varsity Bound Iowa. We’ve also considered post-season honors, including district and all-state honors.
And now, here is our all-News-Telegraph football team for 2022:
CAPTAIN
Sam Foreman, sr., CAM: The defensive back who made it difficult for Cougar opponents to advance the ball, with 20 tackles for loss among his 48.5, including eight quarterback sacks and an interception. As the feature back, had 63 carries for 1,073 yards and 17 touchdowns. First team all-state, eight-player District 10 defensive MVP, first-team as defensive lineman.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Trey Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: Probably the area’s most prolific quarterback, his rushing and passing combined for 2,320 yards and 30 touchdowns, including longs of 64 yards (rushing) and 76 yards (passing), in an attack that leaned more toward the pass. Led his team to a 4-4 record that fell just short of one of the two at-large berths for the post-season, after a year where the Spartans reached the “round of 32.” A leader on defense with 40 total tackles. A repeat first-team selection, a year ago as utility/two-way. Finished his four-year Spartan career with 6,028 total yards. Eight-player District 10 offensive MVP.
Running back
Austin Kunkle, sr., ACGC: One of the keys to a rush-dominant Charger offense that rolled up 3,271 yards on the ground, came from not having any offensive statistics last year to 816 yards and seven touchdowns this year. A track standout whose speed made it tough to stop him, which made him a natural returner as well, with an average of 35.9 yards on seven returns, including an 80-yard touchdown. First-team all-state (as a return specialist), first-team all Class 1A District 7.
Dante Hedrington, jr., Atlantic: Began showing his full potential behind 606 yards, setting up a large number of his team’s 35 touchdowns. Numbers hindered due to injuries, but likely would have been higher if healthy for all nine games. A repeat all-NT pick, moving up from the second team from a year ago. Second-team Class 3A District 6.
Luke Sternberg, soph, AHSTW: The standout whose feet rolled up just over a mile of offense – 1,791 yards – and put up 25 of his team’s 34 touchdowns on the ground, including a long of 84 yards. His 167 carries averaged just over 10.7 yards per attempt. Adept two-way player, with 38 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Second-team all-state, first-team Class A District 7.
Tight end/wide receiver
Derrek Kommes, sr., Exira-EHK: One of two main receiving threats for the Spartans, finished with 624 yards on 32 catches and nine touchdowns, including a 60-yarder. Defensively, had 17 tackles and six interceptions, including one returned for six points. First-team eight-player District 10.
Brayden Lund, sr., AHSTW: Had 35 catches for 578 yards, a 60-yard reception the longest of his six touchdowns. A key component in a talented receiving corps for the Vikings, which put up 25 of their 59 offensive touchdowns through the air. Second-team all-state, first-team Class A District 7.
Carter Pellett, sr., Atlantic: Had three touchdown catches in Trojans’ 26-21 upset victory over Creston, with his efforts instrumental in one of the school’s biggest wins in recent years. His 461 yards on 30 catches was second most for the Trojans. Second-team Class 3A District 6.
Colton Rasmussen, jr., Atlantic: Tall and with long arms, a natural receiving target for Atlantic’s quarterbacks, a prolific scorer as well. caught 38 passes for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a long of 79 yards in his breakout season. First-team all-state, unanimous first-team Class 3A District 6.
Offensive line
Brenden Casey, sr., Atlantic: The anchor of the offensive line, and the guy who helped make 3,400-plus yards, a 27.1 points per game average, a winning season and putting his team in position for an at-large playoff berth possible. Second-team all-NT defense in 2021. Unanimous first-team Class 3A District 6.
Payton Jacobe, jr., ACGC: One of the anchors of the Charger front line who helped his team to a 27.8 points per game scoring average. Second-team all-state, unanimous all Class 1A District 7. Was first-team defensive line a year ago.
Gavyn Jessen, sr., CAM: One of the key players up front that helped the Cougars move the ball for 57 offensive touchdowns and nearly 3,500 total yards. A second-team all-NT pick last year on defense. First-team all-state (as defensive lineman), first-team eight-player District 10, where he was lineman of the year.
Henry Lund, soph, AHSTW: A key front-line player that made a Class A District 7 title a reality. A talented two-way player, also recorded 42 solo tackles, First-team all-NT offense a year ago. First-team Class A District 7.
Corbin Peach, sr., CAM: Worked alongside Jessen to help the Cougars put up an average of 44.3 points per game. First-team eight-player District 10.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line
Kaden Hensley, sr., CAM: Anchored a Cougar front line that gave up 24.2 points per game, including a low of 8 points against Audubon and four others to under 20 points. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Jaicob Madsen, sr., AHSTW: Helped lead a defensive front that held opponents to 12 points per game. Recorded 25.5 tackles, all but 1.5 solo. First-team all-NT offense in 2021. First-team Class A District 7.
Nathan Messerschmidt, sr., Riverside: Brough experience to a young front line, as well as skill with 51.5 tackles, 14 solo, two sacks and a fumble recovery. A repeat first-team all-NT selection. Second-team Class A District 7.
Miles Mundorf, sr., Atlantic: Part of a proven defensive front that held four teams to two or fewer touchdowns, and keyed the upset-sealing play in the Creston game. First-team Class 3A District 6 (as defensive utility).
Cooper Nielsen, sr., Audubon: A repeat first-team all-NT selection. A key member of the offensive front line that returned the Wheelers to the playoffs in a reloading year. Second-team all-state, first-team eight-player District 10.
Defensive back
Nick Denning, sr., AHSTW: Had an area-high six takeaways, five of them interceptions, plus a returned fumble for a scoop-and-score. Ended the season with 112.5 total tackles, of which 104 were solo and five for loss. Offensively, caught 21 passes for 266 yards and seven touchdowns. First-team all-state, first-team Class A District 7.
Easton O’Brien, sr., Atlantic: The defensive leader, with 44.5 tackles, 35 of those solo, 9.5 for loss and a quarterback sack. A two-time first-team all-NT selection in this position. Forced a pair of turnovers, one each by fumble and by interception. A standout in wrestling and baseball as well. First-team Class 3A District 6.
Austin Williams, jr., CAM: As part of the front line, recorded 59.5 tackles, 45 solo, including nine for loss. Recorded two interceptions. Offensively, had four receiving touchdowns. Second-team all-NT in 2021. First-team eight-player District 10.
Linebacker
Jack Follmann, jr., CAM: A big contributor to last year’s state championship team, emerged as one of the Cougars’ defensive leaders in 2022. Finished with a team-high 89 tackles, including 66 solo and five for loss. Recorded three takeaways. Strong two-way player, with 509 receiving yards and six touchdowns. A second-team all-NT pick a year ago. First-team eight-player District 10.
Alex Hansen, soph., Exira-EHK: Leader of the Spartan defense with 44.5 tackles, nine for losses and 4.5 for quarterback sacks, plus had two fumble recoveries. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Aidan Martin, sr., AHSTW: Put up a video game-like 114.5 tackles, 102 of them solo and 10 for loss, plus had a fumble recovery. A repeat first-team all-NT defensive pick. Second-team all-state, first-team Class A District 7.
Jackson McLaren, sr., Atlantic: One of the leaders offensively and defensively, as linebacker had 36 tackles, including 11 for loss and two sacks, plus two interceptions and a fumble recovery. A reliable wide receiver who had 231 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown. First-team Class 3A District 6.
FIRST TEAM UTILITY/TWO-WAY
Brock Littler, sr., ACGC: Three-year starting quarterback for the Chargers and a core part of their rise from a building program to playoff fixture. Rushed for 1,017 yards on 130 carries, including a 99-yard score among his 15 touchdowns. Defensively had 33.5 tackles and also had one interception. During his time as quarterback, the Chargers won at least one playoff game for the third year in a row. First team all-Class 1A District 7 (at quarterback), and moved up from the all-NT second-team offense in 2021.
Tanner O’Brien, sr., Atlantic: Part of (primarily) a two-man rushing attack for the Trojans, with 434 yards on 63 carries, including a 51 yard touchdown run that was the longest of his four. One of three Trojans with at least 300 rushing yards. Second-team all-NT selection for 2021 on defense. Second-team Class 3A District 6 (at linebacker). Defensively, recorded 43 tackles, five of those for losses.
Cole Scheffler, sr., AHSTW: On offense, had 30 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns, including a long of 83 yards. As a defensive back, had 36 total tackles, including a quarterback sack, and returned two of his three takeaways for touchdowns. Second-team all-NT special teams in 2021. First-team Class A District 7 (at defensive back).
Kyle Sternberg, sr., AHSTW: Moves up from last year’s second team, doing so by quarterbacking the Vikings to an Iowa Class A playoff quarterfinal spot and the school’s first unbeaten team since 2018. A dual threat, passed for 1,688 yards on 105-of-158 passing, with 24 touchdowns and zero intereceptions, and added 490 yards on 81 carries and three touchdowns. All told, engineered much of his team’s 4,454 total yards. Class A District 7 offensive MVP, first-team offense at quarterback.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Gavin Larsen, sr., Audubon: Averaged 34 yards per punt on his 27 attempts, helping to create bad field position for opposing teams. Was a second-team all-NT defensive pick last year. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Kicker
Kegan Croghan, soph., CAM: In 54 kickoffs, averaged 44.4 yards with 19 touchbacks, making for difficult starting field position for Cougar opponents. First-team eight-player District 10
Return specialist
Manny Beisswenger, sr., Audubon: Averaged 18.5 yards per return on 15 attempts (three punt, 12 kickoff), including one returned for a touchdown. Second-team eight-player District 10.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Caden Andersen, sr., Atlantic: A three-year veteran both under center and (earlier in his career) as wide receiver, led a balanced offense that rolled up 3,401 total yards. By himself, passed for 1,341 yrds and 13 touchdowns, and rushed for a pair of short-yard touchdowns. Those were key in helping the Trojans to a 5-4 season, its second winning year in three season. Sat out two games due to injury, but still came back to help lead Trojans to a 26-21 upset victory over Creston in the regular-season finale. Second year on second-team all-NT, a year ago as utility/two-way. First-team all-Class 3A District 6 as offensive utility.
Running back
Jaxon Gordon, fresh., Riverside: The team’s ground leader capped a strong first year with 516 yards on 150 carries and seven touchdowns, with a long of 14 yards. Also caught eight catches for 98 yards. Second-team Class A District 7.
Isaac Henson, sr., Atlantic: When teammate Dante Hedrington was injured, answered the call and came up with 360 yards on 57 carries and a pair of touchdowns for the Trojans.
Seth Reno, sr., ACGC: Part of a three-headed rushing attack for the Chargers, this year getting 811 yards on 165 carries and nine touchdowns. Second-team all-Class 1A District 7.
Tight end/wide receiver
Aiden Bell, sr., Riverside: One of the leaders of an otherwise young Bulldog offense, gave welcome help with 24 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns, including a long of 37 yards. Second-team Class A District 7.
Cash Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK: The other half of the primary receiving threats for the Spartans, had 27 catches for 633 yards, including nine touchdowns. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Ayden Salais, sr., Riverside: The feature wide receiver for the Bulldogs, with 47 catches for 738 yards and six touchdowns, including a long of 75 yards. Second-team all-NT on defense last year. First-team Class A District 7.
Ryan Wedemeyer, sr., AHSTW: Blocked well for his team on the front lines. Had six catches for 144 yards and a 51-yard touchdown. Second-team Class A District 7.
Offensive line
Lane Barber, sr., Audubon: Part of the Wheelers’ defensive front, recording 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, both second most for the team. Was a key member of the 2021 state semifinalist and 2022 third-place team in eight-man District 10.
Ty Eblen, sr., CAM: Helped front an offensive line that put up 57 offensive touchdowns and 3,494 total yards for the Cougars. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Sawyer Kiesel, jr., AHSTW: The steady kid under center for the Vikings. Second-team all-Class A District 7.
Easton Nelson, sr., Exira-EHK: A front-line leader who helped make Spartan teammate Trey Petersen’s impressive year as quarterback possible. A repeat member of the all-NT defensive team. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Reid Woodward, soph., Atlantic: An anchor of the offensive line that helped the Trojans to the eighth-best scoring average per game (27.1) in Class 3A. Second-team Class 3A District 6.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line
John Alff, sr., Riverside: A two-way lineman, on defense had 27 tackles, including 5.5 for losses. First-team Class A District 7 (on offensive line).
Wyatt Bell, fresh., Riverside: As part of the Bulldog front line, had 19 stops, including 10 tackles for loss. Second-team Class A District 7.
Mike Fuller, soph, ACGC: An anchor of the front line for the Chargers, finished with 14.5 total tackles, with 4.5 for losses. First-team Class 1A District 7 (as offensive lineman).
Jett Peterson, soph., AHSTW: Has 22.5 tackles, including three for loss and a quarterback sack. One of nine Vikings who recorded at least one turnover, his was a fumble recovery. Second-team Class A District 7.
Evan Sorensen, soph., Atlantic: As part of the front line for the Trojans, recorded 26.5 tackles, 18 solo, three for losses and a quarterback sack. First-team Class 3A District 6 (as utility).
Defensive back
Ben Marsh, sr., ACGC: Strong player in the defensive secondary for the Chargers, nine of his 32 total tackles were for losses, including a quarterback sack. Second-team Class 1A District 7, and a repeat all-NT selection
Braxton Marxen, sr., Exira-EHK: Of his 34.5 tackles, had a team-best 13 for loss, including 2.5 quarterback sacks. A repeat second-team all-NT selection on defense. Second-team eight-player District 10.
Landyn Schoenrock, fresh., Riverside: Put up 39 tackles, including two for losses, plus had a fumble recovery and an interception as part of the Bulldogs’ backfield. Second-team Class A District 7.
Linebacker
Colton Becker, jr., Atlantic: Dangerous pursuer of opposing offenses, with 28.5 tackles, including two for losses.
Jacob Coon, sr., AHSTW: Recorded 38.5 tackles, including two for losses, and had a fumble recovery and interception among his defensive stats. Second-team Class A District 7.
Nate Chance, jr., ACGC: One of the Chargers’ defensive middle ground’s leaders, ending with 32.5 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and had a fumble recovery. Second-team Class 1A District 7.
Gabe Rouse, sr., CAM: Second on the team with total tackles (80), including 52 solo and five for loss, with two quarterback sacks. Also had two interceptions. Second-team eight-player District 10.
SECOND TEAM
UTILITY/TWO-WAY
Grady Jeppesen, jr., Riverside: Moved from wide receiver to under center, turning an inexperienced Bulldog team at the season’s start to a future district contender. A first-team all-NT pick at wide receiver last year. Second-team Class A District 7.
Aiden Kennedy, sr., Griswold: Probably the best all-around player for the Tigers. Defensive leader for the team, with 48.5 tackles, 11 for losses, while on offense averaged 11.9 yards receiving in 21 catches for 249 yards.
Aaron Olsen, soph., Audubon: Filled the shoes of the now-graduated Gavin Smith well, with 641 yards passing (48-for-80) and 1,159 rushing on 243 carries, accounting for 31 of the Wheelers’ 46 touchdowns in some way. Second-team eight-player District 10 (as a running back).
Chase Spieker, soph., CAM: After shadowing his older brother, Lane (last year’s all-NT captain) a year ago, stepped into the limelight and came up with a 1,652-yard passing season (113-173) with 26 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions. Second-team eight-player District 10.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Kyler Rieken, jr., Riverside: Averaged 32.4 yards per punt on his 20 attempts. Second-team Class A District 7.
Kicker
Kayden Baxter, soph., AHSTW: His 58 kickoffs averaged 47.6 yards, including a pair of touchbacks. Second-team Class A District 7.
Return specialist
Jayden Proehl, sr., Atlantic: Averaged roughly 14 yards per return, making him a dependable, speedy go-to guy for both punts and kickoffs. In the Creston game, had the game-winning tackle on the quarterback from inside the Trojans’ 10 yard line.
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlantic: Jarrett Armstrong, Clevi Johnson, Nathan Keiser.
ACGC: Ben Franzeen, Jake Thomas, Cooper Tunink.
AHSTW: Ethan Gubbles, Abe McIntosh.
Audubon: Grant Gleason.
CAM: Colin Bower.
Exira-EHK: Jameson Kilworth, Jackson Radcliff.
Griswold: Zane Johnson.
Riverside: AC Roller, Jett Rose, Brody Zimmerman.