The final Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest of the year, the Bowl Game challenge as it were, saw four entrants with two incorrect guesses.
With tiebreakers deciding the winners, we’ll call it a tie for the top prize, with Rhonda McVey of Des Moines and Sheri Wetzel of Guthrie Center each two off on their guesses of how many points would be scored in the Iowa-Kentucky Citrus Bowl game. The correct answer was 37 (20-17 favoring the Wildcats); McVey guessed 35, Wetzel predicted 39.
Dick Zeiser of Guthrie Center was third, guessing 43 points.
For the record, Wetzel guessed wrong on the Michigan-Georgia game, predicting the Wolverines would win, as well as the Oklahoma State-Notre Dame game. McVey missed on the Oklahoma State-Notre Dame game as well, and also was wrong on Ole Miss’s loss to Baylor.
Zeiser thought the ultimate upset would happen, with Cincinnati shocking Alabama. He was also loyal to Iowa in their loss to Kentucky.
Each one of the games had at least one person picking incorrectly, which shows how volatile some of these bowl games can be this time of the year. Most notably, there were a couple of entrants who guessed wrong on both CFP semifinal games, with Alabama and Georgia both losing to Cincinnati and Michigan, respectively.
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was thrown out, as there was a replacement team for one of the teams after the Shopper went to press. (Miami pulled out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.)
Thanks for everyone who entered this year. We’ll be back in the fall of 2022, with games galore!!!!