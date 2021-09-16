AVOCA – Audubon freshman Stefi Beisswenger is fast emerging as one of the program’s top runners for the girls.
She began solidifying her status at Tuesday’s AHSTW Invitational at the Avoca Golf & Country Club with a seventh-place overall finish with a time of 22:29.50.
Audubon had one other top-15 finisher in senior Hannah Thygesen, who came in 11th at 22:54.4.
Ella Petersen led the Exira-EHK effort with a time of 24.27.2, placing 22nd, one spot behind Audubon senior Grace Slater, 21st with a time of 24:23.6.
Rounding things out for Audubon were Autumn Zaiger with a time of 30:15.5, and Madison Burr, who was in at 32:01.9. For Exira-EHK, it was Kate Hansen at 26:45.5, Macy Emgarten at 27:05.5, Quinn Grubbs at 27:09.9, Gracie Bartz at 29:15.5, and Ruby Vanderwal at 30.17.4.
Audubon finished fifth in the team standings with 105 points, while Exira-EHK was sixth with 135 points.
With four runners in the top 6, Logan-Magnolia easily won the girls’ division with 26 points, with Courtney Sporrer smashing under the 20-minute mark with a time of 19:50.9.
BOYS RACE
Audubon senior Jackson Deist, whose time of 19:19.6 was good for the 14th spot, was the area’s top finisher.
Coming in 48th was Eli Deist at 22:03.8, while Derek Bald’s time of 28:06.0 rounded out the Wheeler effort.
Treaven Hill-Borger’s time of 22:06.6 was best for Exira-EHK; he was 50th. Levi Jessen posted a time of 25:37.9
Council Bluffs St. Albert was the team winner, with Colin Lillie pacing the Falcons with his winning time of 17:17.85. Woodbine was the runner-up.
AHSTW Invitational
Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Avoca Golf & Country Club
Varsity boys scoring
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert 46, 2. Woodbine 73, 3. Missouri Valley 90, 4. IKM-Manning 100, 5. Treynor 120, 6. Riverside 149, 7. Underwood 163, 8. Logan-Magnolia 194, 9. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 249.
Winner: Collin Lillie (SA) 17:17.85 .
Area results
AHSTW: 26. Caden Geraghty 20:05.4, 33. Caleb Hatch 20:38.1, 63. Joseph Tornock 23:44.7
Audubon: 14. Jackson Deist 19:19.6, 48. Eli Deist 22:03.8, 86. Derek Bald 28:06.0.
Exira-EHK: 50. Treaven Hill-Borger 22:06.6, 78. Levi Jessen 25:37.9.
Griswold: 25. Cody Dorscher 20:04.8, 34. Jeremyu Sheeder 20:38.9.
Riverside: 9. Mason McCready 18:34.36, 27. Eric Duhahek 20:05.92, 42. Clayton Spies 21:19.71, 49. Dalton Smith 22:03.80, 56. Caleb Stevens 22:44.74, 68. Alex Weis 24:40.39, 83. Jaden Teisort 26:06.33, 83. Brant Spies 27:17.4.
Varsity girls scoring
1. Logan-Magnolia 26, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 55, 3. IKM-Manning 95, 4. AHSTW 103, 5. Audubon 105, 6. Exira-EHK 135.
Winner: Courtney Sporrer (LM) 19:50.9.
Area results
AHSTW: 9. Rylie Knop 22:47.4, 27. Ella Langer 24:57.9, 28. Ellie Peterson 24:58.9, 34. Cali Petersen 25:34.1, 44. Miranda Akers 27:18.6, 48. Abbie Willett 28:27.2, 50. Caitlyn Dills 28:39.9, 60. Azzie Welsh 35.24.2.
Audubon: 7. Stefi Beisswenger 22:29.5, 11. Hannah Thygesen 22:54.4, 21. Grace Slater 24:23.6, 53. Autumn Zaiger 30:15.5, 57. Madison Burr 32:01.9.
Exira-EHK: 22. Ella Peterson 24:27.2, 39. Kate Hansen 26:45.5, 42. Macy Emgarten 27:05.5, 43. Quinn Grubbs 27:09.9, 51. Gracie Bartz 29:15.5, 52. Ruby Vanderwal 30.17.4.
Riverside: 15. Becca Cody 23:32.1, 23. Macy Woods 24:34.3, 59. Sanny McCartney 34:24.0.