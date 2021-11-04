“Darn you, Iowa and Iowa State!”
That might be what some entrants in the Southwest Iowa Shopper’s football contest may be thinking after losses by Iowa and (especially) Iowa State led people astray on their contest blanks last week.
As it was, everybody missed West Virginia’s upset of the Cyclones in Morgantown, W.Va. A few of you did correctly predict Wisconsin dominating and upending the Hawkeyes, but that didn’t stop most of you getting either four, five or as many as six wrong.
In the end, Betty Bowen of Audubon was tops with three wrong. By tiebreaker, she guessed 43 points would be scored in the Carolina-Atlanta game. (There were 32 in the Panthers’ 19-13 win over the Falcons.) She did guess Wisconsin would win, but whiffed on Iowa State’s loss, as well as Cleveland and Cincinatti falling to Pittsburgh and the New York Jets, respectively.
Lane Van Gorden of West Des Moines was second, also with three wrong and a guess of 45 points. He missed the wins by Wisconsin and West Virginia, as well as the Jets.
Third, with four wrong and guessing exactly the tiebreaker was Jim Neppel, picked via drawing (because one other entrant was exact on the tiebreaker); he missed Iowa, Iowa State, Chicago and Cincinnati.
Thanks to all who entered. Another entry blank is this week.