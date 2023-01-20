WRESTLING
Girls: Stefi Beisswenger won her first individual title at the East Sac County Invitational Tuesday in Sac City.
Beisswenger won her weight class with three second-period pins in a round-robin-style format to pick up her win. She improved to 5-8 on the season.
All four Wheeler wrestlers who competed got at least one win, with Laura McCarville improving to 10-17 with a second-place finish, Kori Sybesma placing third and Jordan Mulford winning her fifth-place match.
Boys: Audubon went 0-3 on Parent’s Night, dropping three duals against fellow Western Iowa Conference foes, including Riverside (72-6), Underwood (48-15) and Treynor (44-6).
Clay Perry (152) went 2-1 on the night, picking up a pinfall victory against Treynor and a 9-4 decision in the Underwood dual. Lane Elmquist also won by pin against Underwood. The lone Wheeler win in the Riverside dual was a forfeit victory.
Last weekend, the Wheelers went 0-5 at the Bill Kane Kuemper Duals in Carroll, falling to the host Knights (72-12), ACGC (56-12), Johnston (48-9), Missouri Valley (54-6) and Storm Lake (60-24)
Audubon will be in action this weekend at the Herb Irgens Invitational at OA-BCIG of Ida Grove.
BASKETBALL
Audubon: It was another tough week on the courts for the Wheelers. In addition to double losses to Exira-EHK, the boys fell 56-22 to Tri-Center and 82-47 to Treynor. Carson Bauer had 12 to lead the Wheelers against T-C, while Edward Miller had 15 to aid the effort against Treynor.
For the Wheeler girls, the scores were 44-18 against Tri-Center and 65-32 in the loss to Treynor. Audrey Jensen was the bright offensive spot against T-C with 14 points, a game high. Madison Steckler and Harlow Miller each had eight to lead the cause against Treynor.
Exira-EHK: The Exira-EHK girls set up today’s big Rolling Valley Conference showdown with CAM with a 67-26 win over Ar-We-Va on Tuesday. After leading by just 13 at halftime, the Spartans outscored their hosts 19-4 in the third quarter to put the game away. A 54-38 win over Glidden-Ralston came on Friday, Jan. 13, with Quinn Grubbs scoring a team-high 15.
Exira-EHK won a December meeting with CAM, 62-58 in that girls’ game.
The Spartan boys will also be in a big match with CAM, a team they beat 73-71 in double overtime in December. This past week, in addition to their win over Audubon, the Spartans picked up an 85-33 win over Glidden-Ralston, with Cash Emgarten and Quintinn White scoring 14 and 13, respectively and Trey Petersen adding 12. The Spartans led 42-14 at halftime and didn’t let up.
A 57-48 win over Ar-We-Va on Tuesday capped the week, as the Spartans are now 12-1.