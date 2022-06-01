Fred Jackson, a former Coe College football player who spent nine years as a running back for the Buffalo Bills and is the third leading rusher in Bills history, will bring the Fred Jackson Football Camp at DMACC to the DMACC Ankeny Campus this summer.
During the camp, several “celebrity coaches” of former National Football League (NFL) and Collegiate players will coach the players on using proper techniques, giving them advice and helping them develop good habits. The coaches will enhance the experience by sharing some of the same drills they used in the NFL.
Jackson will be joined by a host of former NFL and Collegiate players includingMarshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch, who spent the majority of his 12 years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks; former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II; 16-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick; former Southeast Polk, Purdue and Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton; former University of Iowa tight end Scott Chandler, who played for five NFL teams; former Coe College defensive back Patrick Jackson; former Minnesota Viking and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Spencer Johnson; fitness coach, model and reality television personality Cory Wharton; former Buffalo Bills defensive back Aaron Williams and former Arena Football League, NFL, NFL Europe and Canadian Football League player and Montreal Alouettes Defensive Coordinator Kahlil Carter.
“We’re excited to host this camp in coordination with DMACC,” said Fred Jackson. “The camp will provide an opportunity for boys and girls to learn proper techniques, develop good habits, and gain advice from pros. Additionally, we’re working directly with Des Moines Public Schools and others community partners to scholarship spots for those kids who would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.”
The Camp will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon for five-to-12-year-olds and from 1 to 4 p.m. for 13-to-17-year-olds. Jackson encourages both male and female athletes to attend. The camp is limited to the first 150 people who sign up for each session.
To register for the Fred Jackson Football Camp at DMACC, go tohttps://tinyurl.com/FredJacksonCamp2022. The deadline to sign up is July 31.