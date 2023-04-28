AUDUBON
The Wheelers – dodging the recent cold and wet weather, as were all area teams – were gearing up for the big Western Iowa Conference meet, to take place Tuesday, May 3, at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic.
The girls got a meet in Friday, April 21, winning 214-248 over Missouri Valley, while the Wheeler boys fell just short, 186-187 to the Big Reds on the Audubon Golf & Country Club links.
Kali Irlmeier was medalist with a 46, while Kacie Anthofer had a runner-up performacne with a 48. Alexandra Asmus (59) and Mari Gleason (61) rounded out the team.
Oliver Deist had a 43 for runner-up honors, while Edward Miller had a 45, Ryan Hermansen a 49, Evan Alt 50, and Henry Burr and Sullivan McClain each with a 51.
The Wheelers also competed against Logan-Magnolia on Monday, April 24. With just two golfers competing, the girls did get another medalist performance from Irlmeier, who fired a 48, while Gleason had a 58.
The Audubon boys won with a 173-188 score, with Miller the medalist with a nice round of 38 and Deist finishing with a 44 to take runner-up honors; also competing were Alt (45), Burr (46), Hermansen (49) and McClain (51).
EXIRA-EHK
Just three golfers were in competition this week for the Spartans at the Rolling Valley Conference’s rolling home course tour, this time at Shadow Valley Golf Course in Woodbine.
Gavin Bengard had a 43, Derrek Kommes a 44 and Josh Nelson a 53 in Monday’s meet. There was no representation from Exira-EHK for the girls’ meet this time around.
The final stop on the RVC tour is Monday, May 1, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita, with CAM hosting.