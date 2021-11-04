WAYLAND – Audubon booked its second trip to the UNI-Dome in three years with a come-from-behind 34-30 victory over fifth-ranked WACO Thursday night in an Iowa eight-man quarterfinal matchup.
Braden Wessel returned a punt with 1:47 left to post the winning points for the Wheelers and to stun the Warriors.
It was the second week in a row Audubon went on a long road trip to southeast Iowa, and for the second week in a row, they came away with a victory.
The quarterfinal game, played in Henry County about 10 miles northwest of Mount Pleasant, also marked the second time in as many weeks that coach Sean Birks’ team ousted a previously-unbeaten and top-5 ranked team. The Wheelers are now 2-1 against top-5 ranked teams, with fellow semifinalist CAM – 64-13 winners in their quarterfinal over Newell-Fonda – the team’s lone loss this season.
“The kids did a great job of never giving up and playing the full four quarters, and we made enough plays to come out on top,” said Birks. “Give a ton of credit to WACO. They played their tails off and they deserved to be playing just as much as we did next week, and it’s too bad someone had to go home.”
WACO took an early 3-0 lead with 5:55 to go on a field goal, but Gavin Smith and company responded quickly with a 64-yard touchdown strike to Carter Andreasen. Matthew Beisswenger converted the PAT kick to make it 7-3 with 4:24 left in the first.
The Warriors responded with a pair of touchdown drives in what developed to be a back-and-forth first half, the latter a 39-yard run. But Andreasen pulled the Wheelers to within two with his second touchdown of the night, and the score stood at 16-14 WACO over Audubon at halftime.
Andreasen scored his third touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run, shortly after a set-up run by Garret Christensen got the Wheelers in the red zone, and the Wheelers went back on top 21-16 with 8:51 left in the third.
“Carter did a great job for us on both sides of the ball for us tonight,” said Birks. In addition to his scoring runs, “He did a great job for us on the defensive side, and the kids did a great job getting a couple tackles for loss, and the guys up front did a great job against a really physical team.”
The Wheelers added another score, this time on Smith’s quarterback keeper of 22 yards to make it 28-16 with 6:16 left in the third. But the Warriors weren’t finished, scoring a pair of touchdowns within 3:19 of each other in the fourth, the first on Jon Rice’s 4-yard rush and the second a 35-yard run from backup quarterback Simeon Reichenbach’s 35-yard run.
That’s how the score stood until Wessel’s late punt return.
The punt came after the Wheelers were out of time outs but forced WACO to punt when they couldn’t come up with the first down.
A late interception of a deep Reichenbach pass by the Wheelers’ Manny Beisswenger sealed the victory and a trip to the semifinals for the Wheelers.
The Wheelers (10-1) were awaiting their semifinal opponent and game time late Thursday night. The semifinal games are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.