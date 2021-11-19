Dick Zieser of Guthrie Center was the big winner in this past week’s Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest, missing just one.
He was wrong – as was everyone else – on the Iowa State-Texas Tech game, wherein the Cyclones rallied to tie, only to fall just short on a late field goal. Everything else he got just right, including a couple of tough misses.
For that, he’s the grand prize winner.
Several entries missed two, with Mississippi State’s upset of Auburn being the one game that tripped them and others up. Both guessed 57 points as the tiebreaker for what turned out to be a shootout for the Purdue-Ohio State game (90 points total in a 59-31 Buckeye win), so in a special drawing it was Lane Van Gorden of West Des Moines who gets runner-up honors.
Third place went to Betty Bowen of Audubon after the drawing.
Thanks to all who entered, and let’s do it again next week. We’re getting close to the end of the regular college football season, so you’ll get to pick on conference championship games coming up shortly.