BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon: A pair of big nights by Carson Bauer and Edward Miller translated into a big 30-point win for the Wheelers, crushing Missouri Valley 69-39 Monday night in Missouri Valley.
Bauer had a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, outdone only by teammate Miller, as he had 20 points and 14 rebounds for his latest double-double. Collin Bauer added 12 points.
The Wheelers grabbed 49 rebounds, 35 of them on the defensive end. The game was tied 13-apiece after the first quarter, but then the Wheelers took control in the second period with a 21-6 run and never let the Big Reds into the game again.
Also on the week were back-to-back games Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5-6: A 53-39 win over Ar-We-Va in non-conference action, then a 55-38 loss to IKM-Manning. Carson Bauer led both nights in scoring: 17 in the win over the Rockets, 15 in the loss to the Wolves.
Exira-EHK: Exira-EHK’s game vs. Woodbine on Thursday, Jan. 5, was basically all Spartans after the first quarter.
The visiting Tigers hung tough early, but the Spartans used a 14-0 run to open the second quarter, with four different players contributing to give them a 28-6 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Aiden Flathers had seven of the points, including a basket off a quick steal and lay-in.
The Spartans held an insurmountable 37-13 lead at halftime and went on to the 64-31 victory.
Flathers finished with 20 points as eight players scored, including Jackson Radcliff, Derrek Kommes and Easton Nelson each adding nine and Jonas LaCanne adding eight.
The Spartans also won 69-57 over ACGC in non-conference action, before taking loss No. 1 on the year with a 71-44 defeat by Iowa Class 1A No. 10 West Harrison.
In the loss to the Hawkeyes, the Spartans fell behind 45-18 at halftime. The win over the Chargers saw the Spartans withstand a rally where ACGC drew to within two at the end of the third quarter, but the Spartans used a 19-9 run to close out the game.
Exira-EHK, which was receiving votes in the Associated Press’ latest poll, is now 9-1 on the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The Wheeler girls picked up win No. 1 of the season with a 50-42 victory over Missouri Valley Monday night on the road.
The Wheelers got 15 points apiece from Sienna Albertsen and Audrey Jensen as the team went ahead 28-18 and led by as much as 16 before the Lady Reds went on a late run to make it closer than the final score.
Albertsen grabbed nine rebounds as well as the team finished with 27 boards, with Kaedence Sporrer getting eight.
The Wheelers could have had two wins on the season but fell just short against Ar-We-Va, 48-47, in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Wheelers led 35-30 going into the fourth quarter and had led for a good part of the game, only for the Rockets to catch up in the end. Three were in double figures: Rylee Brittan with 17, Harlow Miller with 14 and Jensen with 11. Miller added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
The Wheelers also lost 56-24 to IKM-Manning, wherein Jensen had a team-high 12 points.
Exira-EHK: The first three quarters of Exira-EHK’s big showdown with state-ranked Woodbine Thursday, Jan. 5, had buzzer beaters.
The Tigers’ all-state candidate, Charlie Pryor, sank a long-range three-point shot just before the buzzer went off to end the first quarter and give her team an 11-8 edge after the first quarter.
Spartan senior Shay Burmeister did the honors at the end of the second and third quarters. The second-quarter last-second shot came from the right side and was off just before the clock showed zero to rally the Spartans to within three, at 20-17, at halftime.
Burmeister repeated the feat at the end of the third quarter, and the Spartans now held a 30-27 advantage.
But there were no such heroics to end the game. With Woodine leading 38-37, the Spartans missed a potential game-winning shot inside five seconds left and the ball rolled out of bounds. An immediate foul later, the Tigers were at the line for a 1-and-bonus with 1.7 seconds left, but that was missed and the Spartans got the rebound. However, there was no time to get any sort of shot off, and the Tigers left town with the win.
Exira-EHK was led by Quinn Grubbs, who had 18 points and was the lone Spartan in double figures, while Burmeister added six. For Woodbine, the No. 6 team in Iowa Class 1A, Nicole Hoefer had 12 points and Pryor 11.
Much better results were had for the Spartans in wins over Paton-Churdan (69-19), ACGC (68-37) and West Harrison (62-15).
Exira-EHK dominated all three, with Grubbs and Jaeylnn Petersen each scoring 18 in the win over P-C, Burmeister score 24 and grab eight rebounds in the non-conference victory over the Chargers, and Grubbs score 18 and Makenzie Riley grab 10 rebounds.
The Spartans (9-2) held the teams they beat to single-digit scoring in 11 of the 12 quarters, including a pair of 1s in the win over the Hawkeyes.