AUDUBON
Boys: The Wheeler boys are still seeking their first win of the season after taking losses to three Western Iowa Conference opponents.
Missouri Valley got their second win of the year at the Wheelers’ expense, 62-55, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. After a 12-12 deadlock in the first quarter, the Big Reds won each of the remaining quarters. They were by three points or less in each quarter, but the result meant a Wheeler loss.
Edward Miller had 15 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Carson Bauer added 13 points.
The Wheelers weren’t in either of their next two games, 72-42 to Tri-Center on Friday, Dec. 2, and 73-44 to Treynor on Tuesday.
Against Tri-Center, Edward Miller had a team-high 13 points and Collin Bauer added 11, but the Wheelers couldn’t stop Michael Turner, who ended with 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Trojans darted out to a 34-19 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
The Wheelers gave up a 17-7 run in the second quarter to fall behind 31-18 at halftime and never got closer.
Girls: Like the boys, Audubon is still looking for win No. 1 on the season after three losses, including those to Missouri Valley (43-37), Tri-Center (47-36) and Treynor (68-28).
The Wheelers leaned on their seniors for scoring support in their first three games, with Audrey Jensen leading with 37 points, Sienna Albertsen with 22 and Rylee Brittain with 16.
The Wheelers led Missouri Valley 17-14 at halftime but couldn’t hold on. It was also close at halftime of the Tri-Center game, 21-18, but again, the Trojans pulled away. The Treynor game was never really close, and a 21-6 run by the Cardinals in the third quarter sealed the outcome.
EXIRA-EHK
Boys: Exira-EHK picked up wins in their first two games of the season, 57-50 over Glidden-Ralston on Friday, Dec. 2, and 75-28 over Ar-We-Va on Tuesday.
In the game against G-R, the Spartans jumped out to a 20-5 lead. The Wildcats attempted to rally but the Spartans held them off. Easton Nelson had 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting, while Jackson Radcliff was a perfect 7-for-7 inside the perimeter for a 16-point night.
Ar-We-Va was taking to the court for the first time Tuesday night against the Spartans, and coach Doug Newton’s team immediately asserted itself with a 24-9 first quarter. The Spartans extended the lead to 34 at halftime and, with the continuous clock running, 40 after three quarters. Everybody played, and Cash Emgarten led the way with 21 points. Jackson Radcliff added 12 off the bench and Jonas Lacanne contributed 10.
Girls: Exira-EHK is eyeing another big run this winter, and got off to a good start toward that goal with dominating wins over Glidden-Ralston (68-43) and Ar-We-Va (62-20).
Shay Burmeister put in 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, and was supported by nine points each by Quinn Grubbs and Jaelynn Petersen. The Spartans led 38-12 at halftime and used another big spurt to open the fourth quarter and start the continuous clock.
Against G-R on Friday, Dec. 2, Petersen had 21 points, while Grubbs added 17 and Burmeister 12. Seven of the eight Spartans who saw action in the game scored. The Spartans have won 25 of their 26 meetings with G-R.