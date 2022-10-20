IMG_1426.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger (right) jumped out to near the front of the pack early and held her position as she eventually took third at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday afternoon at Guthrie Center. She’ll compete in her second-straight state meet in Fort Dodge Friday, Oct. 30.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

GUTHRIE CENTER – Stefi Beisswenger jumped out to third place relatively early in the Iowa Class 1A girls cross country state qualifing meet on a mild Thursday afternoon at ACGC High School.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos