Audubon football coach Sean Birks has been named as an assistant coach for the 2022 Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Birks will be on the South staff under head coach Scott Heitland of Dallas Center-Grimes, a representative of the Shrine Bowl announced this week. Other assistants include Jared Barnett of Des Moines Roosevelt, Lucas Stanton of Solon, Caden Duncan of Greene County, Mike Stuart of Interstate 35 Truro and Donnie Sears of Sidney.
Birks has led the Wheelers to a pair of state semifinal appearances in the past three years, including a 2019 runner-up finish and a semifinal appearance this past fall.
The North squad's head coach will be Steve Milder West Central Maynard. His assistants are Tim Lovell of Linn-Mar, Jim Thighe of Spencer, Derek Elman of Humboldt; Chad Beermann of Waukon, Brad Schmidt of Waterloo Columbus Catholic, and Eric Walkingstick of Akron-Westfield.
The 50th annual all-star game will be played Saturday, July 23rd at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Ninety-two seniors statewide have been invited to participate; their participation in the game will be announced as they accept.
