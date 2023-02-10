GLENWOOD – The regular season is done, and now it’s off to the post-season for the Audubon wrestling team.
And Saturday, that means the district meet and trying to qualify wrestlers for the state tournament next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Wheelers – due to hosting a cooperative with Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning – are in Class 2A this year, the first time the school has been in the middle-tier class for the sport since at least the early 1980s.
That said, each of the weight classes Audubon will likely send wrestlers will be loaded, although the Wheelers will give it their best shot at Saturday’s meet. On paper, it appears 106-pound freshman Lane Elmquist has the best shot at advancing to the state meet.
Four others – Jackson Squires, Colin Hartl, Carson Perdew and Jerix Squires – were on the roster for the final meets of the year, and they, along with Elmquist, appear to be the lineup for Audubon Saturday
Glenwood had five ranked wrestlers in the final IAwrestle poll issued this week, and are the favorites to capture the meet title. Atlantic and Glenwood each have a pair of wrestlers in the final top 12, while Harlan and Red Oak had one apiece.
District meets statewide start at 10 a.m., culminating in championship and third-place matches, and then wrestlebacks at the needed weights to determine the top-two placewinners.
The state tournament is Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 15-18, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Note: The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to the Iowa Class 2A state meet, Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Records are from the last known meet for each wrestler.
106: Atlantic freshman Braxton Hass (29-8) will get the nod for the Trojans, and Duff thinks the Hawkeye Ten Conference champion could draw the No. 1 seed, with Jesse Jens of Harlan (32-9) expected to draw the second seed.
Elmquist (24-13) could get a fairly favorable first-round draw for Audubon, while rounding out the bracket will likely be Ethan West of Glenwood.
113: Atlantic sophomore Aiden Smith (33-10), a Hawkeye Ten champion and returning state qualifier, was ranked sixth in the final IAwrestle poll. He’s the favorite to carry the No. 1 seed, with Harlan’s Spencer Fink and Glenwood’s Hunter Codney expected to round out the top three.
120: Fifth-ranked Vincent Mayberry (28-1) of Glenwood and Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (39-5) the expected top two seeds. Atlantic senior Josh Hass (20-22) could get the No. 3 seed.
The Wheelers will likely have Stanerson (14-21) compete here.
126: The top three seeds are expected to be Red Oak’s Kyler Sandholm (35-11), Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson (30-9) and Briten Maxwell (29-14), with Ethan Laughlin of Shenandoah (24-17) and Shane North of Harlan (18-25) also in the mix.
132: Atlantic senior Jadyn Cox could grab the No. 3 seed and will be looking to round out his season in a big way. Second-ranked Matthew Beem likely has a lock on the top seed, while Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman (38-9) could grab the No. 2 seed.
138: Easton O’Brien (19-10), the two-time state qualifier for Atlantic and who was ranked earlier this season, could get the No. 1 seed, while Harlan’s Brody McKinley (35-10) will likely take the second seed.
Hartl (6-33) will be looking to gain experience here for Audubon, in a mix that also could include Red Oak’s Joshua LeRette (25-24) and Ian Connelll of Glenwood (16-11).
145: Sophomore Tyson O’Brien (21-21) looks to get the No. 3 seed. Top seed could be either Glenwood’s Reese Fauble, who is coming off an injury, or Hawkeye Ten runner-up Jacob McGargill (36-13) of Shenandoah. McGargill beat O’Brien in a Hawkeye Ten Conference meet semifinal, so a rematch could be big.
152: The expected top seed is Owen Laughlin (41-5) of Shenandoah. Adam Baier (28-17) of Red Oak, Tate Mayberry (20-24) of Glenwood and Atlantic’s Tanner O’Brien (20-26) will probably draw the next three seeds.
160: Atlantic is expected to send senior Brent Masker (12-8) into action in what could be a at least a seven-man bracket, and might snag a No. 3 seed. Top-ranked Dawson Bond of Red Oak is 38-3 and will get the No. 1 seed, but Glenwood’s Scott Reed could be in line to get the No. 2 seed.
Like many of his teammates, Audubon’s Perdew (13-28) will be looking to build for the future, competing here against more-experienced opponents. Others who are expected to compete here are Harlan’s Reese Koch (21-21) and Clarinda’s Leland Woodruf (22-18).
170: Atlantic senior Jarrett Armstrong (35-12) will probably go in as the No. 1 seed. Rounding out the top 4 are expected to be Clarinda’s Dominick Polsley (36-16), Jayden Dickerson of Shenandoah (39-8) and Bret Val Baale of Harlan (32-12).
182: Brenden Casey, a returning state qualifier for Atlantic, will probably be the second seed. The Trojan senior is 31-13 and will be looking to battle Clarinda’s Karson Downey (34-3), ranked fifth in the last IAwrestle poll, in a possible championship match. Casey, who was ranked earlier this season, met Downey in the championship match at the Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament, falling 4-2 in a hard-fought battle.
Gavin Connell of Glenwood will probably get the No. 3 seed, while Nolan Perrien of Red Oak will round out the bracket.
195: Harlan’s Zane Bendorf and Glenwood’s CJ Carter are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, and they’ll be the top two seeds. Cohen Bruce of Atlantic, Jaxon Miers of Clarinda and Shenandoah’s Ethan Richardson will also likely see competition here.
220: Glenwood’s Mason Koehler (40-6) is ranked sixth, while Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes (29-4) is seventh. While Koehler looks to get the No. 1 seed, Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf, who was ranked earlier this season, could be in line for the second seed as he and Wilmes, the other No. 2-seed contender, split their season matches, and it’ll depend on whether other coaches defer to Mundorf’s win over Wilmes in the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s third-place match.
Sam Daly (22-12) of Southwest Iowa could also get a top-4 seed after a runner-up finish at the East Mills Invitational.
285: Atlantic sophomore Evan Sorensen (35-9) has come on strong, particularly during the latter half of the season, and with his Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, should be in line for the top seed. That’s also earned him a No. 8 ranking in the last IAwrestle poll. Glenwood’s Trent Patton, whom Sorensen beat in the semifinals of the Hawkeye Ten, was ranked ninth by IAwrestle and, with a 32-7 record, should get the No. 2 seed.
Audubon will probably have Squires (7-24) compete here, and he’ll be looking for experience for the future. Bryson Harris of Clarinda, Steven Perkins of Shenandoah and Brandon Orozoco of Southwest Iowa are among the others who have recently wrestled well.