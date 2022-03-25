AUDUBON – Tony Konkler has a lot of reasons to be excited about his Audubon girls’ track team.
The 4x400 and distance medley relay teams are both coming off fourth-place finishes at last year’s state track meet, and all four runners who were on those teams are back.
Could be a mighty big year for the relays as far as the Wheelers are concerned.
And it’s a mix of experience and youth – seniors Hannah Thygesen and Abigail Zaiger, junior Madison Steckler and sophomore Mattie Nielsen – that could keep those two relays, and a number of other events as well (of course) successful in the foreseeable future.
And there’s (of course) more to the Wheelers than just those folks.
Some good signs were already showing at a recent indoor meet at Buena Vista University. The distance medley was runner-up, the shuttle hurdle relay was third and freshman Stefi Beisswenger was fourth in the 1500-meter run. Thygesen was third in the 800 and the 4x400 was third as well.
“When you go up there you see all those 3A and 4A schools and we figure we’re going up there to run and see where we’re at. They medal only the first place, but we got top eight in a number of events,” said Konkler. “The big thing we’ve got to do is conditioning. We only had three girls out for a winter sport and so going up to BV we found out we’re not as far behind as we thought we’d be.”
MaKayla Schmidt joins Thygesen and Zaiger as the team’s three seniors. Schmidt, who hasn’t been out since her freshman year, will be doing hurdling, some in place of Nielsen, who tore her ACL and will not be hurdling. Zaiger will probably be also doing some sprints while Thygesen will be in the middle-distance races.
Elsewhere around the track:
Hurdles: Maddie Burr and Steckler will likely run both the 100 and 400 hurdles and be a core part of the shuttle hurdle relay. Freshman Emily Foran could also factor into the hurdle and shuttle hurdle mix.
Sprints: Kylie Hartl will see a lot of action here, while Burr and Steckler could also fill in here along with Nielsen. Foran, Peyton Gust, Kerrigan Larsen and Alyssa Testroet will see a lot of time in short sprints (100- and 200-meter dashes).
Middle distance: Joining Thygesen will likely be Jordan Porsch. Porsch could also see time in the 4x800, as could sophomore newcomer Michelle Brooks.
Long distance: Beisswenger is coming off a huge cross country season and will be counted on for a lot of points. Backing her up will be Autumn Zaiger.
Field events: Addie Hocker and Alexis Obermeier will mainly be throwing but could also see some track time, particularly Hocker in sprints.
So, a lot of potential to score lots of points in a lot of events.
“I think once we get our wheels turning we’ll be a pretty special group. Last year we might not come out as strong as we did out of the gate but I think we’re going to end where we want. Our mid-distance base is where we’re at ... I think that’s where most coaches want to be.”
The Wheeler Early Bird is the season opener, and that’s coming up on Thursday, March 31.