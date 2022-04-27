BOONE – Major changes are ahead for high school wrestling in Iowa, and they're coming to a mat near you starting next winter.
There'll be no more sectional wrestling meets for the state's two smaller wrestling classes. As their brethren in Class 3A, Class 1A and 2A will have just districts wherein to qualify wrestlers for the state meet.
With that, each of the 14 weight classes will have 24 qualifiers, as opposed to just the 16 that made the field before. This will be the case for all three classes.
And since sectional wrestling meets are now a thing of the past, the state dual team meet will now be contested in its place that Saturday, again in all three classes. This coming winter, that date will be Saturday, Feb. 4; the site has yet to be determined.
Those were among the sweeping changes to the sport's postseason, as approved by the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Board Of Control this week.
The changes, which includes a new schedule and updated qualifying, were approved after receiving several recommendations by an advisory committee. The committee met in March to discuss and approve the recommendations.
“Dropping the Class 1A and 2A sectional tournaments addresses the extremely low numbers in some weight classes leading to incomplete sectional brackets," a statement by the board of control said. "It also frees up a Saturday to schedule the state dual team Tturnament, something our coaches have been interested in for several years."
The increase to 24 qualifiers at the state traditional tournament "will allow more of our wrestlers to experience the excitement of competing at the state level,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
The advisory committee had three other recommendations out of its March 23 meeting approved by the board on Wednesday:
* Regional duals qualifiers will have 24 per class, determined by Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association dual team rankings. The regionals for the 2023 season will be contested Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
* Seeding criteria for state traditional tournament qualifiers will remove the additional point previously received for head-to-head wins over fellow qualifiers.
* IHSAA will continue to use 14 weight classes, after the National Federation Of High Schools provided states an option to adopt 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for state competition in 2023-24. The issue had been discussed a few times in the past due to concerns about low participation.
The state dual team tournament has been a part of the sport since 1987, first in Cedar Falls. After stops in Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids, the tournament moved to Des Moines, where it remains. Since 2012, the tournament had been contested the day – always a Wednesday – before the traditional meet began.
A new facility for the state dual team tournament has not yet been determined.
The state traditional tournament will continue to run over four days on its previously scheduled week, this year the week of Feb. 18, and remain at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. District tournaments will be Saturday, Feb. 11, at schools across the state.