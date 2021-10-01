  • Audubon drops 2:
    • The Wheeler volleyball team was swept by a pair of Western Iowa Conference teams this past week, falling to IKM-Manning (25-20, 25-13, 25-17) on Sept. 23, and Treynor (25-7, 25-9, 25-10).

    Kylee Hartl had 14 digs against the Cardinals, who dominated from the start. Jaci Christensen had eight digs against IKM-Manning, which won for the first time this season. The Wheelers (8-11, 0-6 WIC) are off until Tuesday, Oct. 5, when they travel to Avoca for a contest against AHSTW.

    Exira falls to Glidden-Ralston:

    • After a 2-4 weekend at the Southwest Valley Invitational, the Spartans rebounded with a tough five-set match with Glidden-Ralston, eventually falling 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11, Tuesday in Glidden.

    The Spartans were 7-12, 1-2 Rolling Valley Conference after a three-set win to Paton-Churdan last Thursday, Sept. 23. In that game – all of the scores were 25-17 – Makenzie Riley had six kills and Shay Burmeister added five, while Mollie Rasmussen dished out 35 assists. Blocking was good, with Burmeister having htree to go along with 18 digs, while Alisa Partridge added 14.

    For Exira-EHK’s outing in Corning, they beat Lenox (15-21, 21-11, 15-11) and Panorama (22-20, 21-18) but fell to CAM, Southwest Valley, AHSTW and Clarke of Osceola, all two-set sweeps. That made for a 2-4 weekend.

