- Audubon drops 2:
- The Wheeler volleyball team was swept by a pair of Western Iowa Conference teams this past week, falling to IKM-Manning (25-20, 25-13, 25-17) on Sept. 23, and Treynor (25-7, 25-9, 25-10).
Kylee Hartl had 14 digs against the Cardinals, who dominated from the start. Jaci Christensen had eight digs against IKM-Manning, which won for the first time this season. The Wheelers (8-11, 0-6 WIC) are off until Tuesday, Oct. 5, when they travel to Avoca for a contest against AHSTW.
Exira falls to Glidden-Ralston:
- After a 2-4 weekend at the Southwest Valley Invitational, the Spartans rebounded with a tough five-set match with Glidden-Ralston, eventually falling 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11, Tuesday in Glidden.
The Spartans were 7-12, 1-2 Rolling Valley Conference after a three-set win to Paton-Churdan last Thursday, Sept. 23. In that game – all of the scores were 25-17 – Makenzie Riley had six kills and Shay Burmeister added five, while Mollie Rasmussen dished out 35 assists. Blocking was good, with Burmeister having htree to go along with 18 digs, while Alisa Partridge added 14.
For Exira-EHK’s outing in Corning, they beat Lenox (15-21, 21-11, 15-11) and Panorama (22-20, 21-18) but fell to CAM, Southwest Valley, AHSTW and Clarke of Osceola, all two-set sweeps. That made for a 2-4 weekend.
PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Audubon struggles; Exira-EHK picks up win over Paton-Churdan
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:16:43 AM
- Sunset: 07:00:50 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:15:39 AM
Sunset: 07:02:30 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: SE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:16:43 AM
Sunset: 07:00:50 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:17:46 AM
Sunset: 06:59:10 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:18:50 AM
Sunset: 06:57:31 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:19:55 AM
Sunset: 06:55:51 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:20:59 AM
Sunset: 06:54:12 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:22:04 AM
Sunset: 06:52:34 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Making Room For Change: Four buildings in downtown Audubon to be demolished for new bank location
- Council work session to discuss code enforcement
- Eli Olsen
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Exira-EHK has top-10 finishers at O-M meet
- Three area communities receive grant funds for broadband expansion
- Bucksnort Restaurant in Exira hiring now
- Purple Porch Project: Shedding a Light on Domestic Violence
- Bridge reconstruction bids opened
- No Mask Mandates for Audubon County Schools
- Audubon Citywide Clean Up Days
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.