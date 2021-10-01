Today

A few showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.