The football post-season so far has been one of rematches for CAM, the top-ranked team in Iowa eight-man.
A week after disposing East Mills, the Cougars get another rematch from early in the season. This time, it's Fremont-Mills, a team coach Barry Bower's team beat in Week 1 of the season, 48-6.
The Knights went on to a 6-3 record and beat Baxter, 68-38, in its "round of 32" game.
The Cougars-Knights game is also a rematch of last year's quarterfinal, wherein the Knights held off a late Cougar rally to win 32-30 and eventually go on to be the state runner-up.
The other half of the bracket has Newell-Fonda (8-1) at unbeaten and eighth-ranked Lenox.
The "round of 16" game pitting CAM and Fremont-Mills, and two other teams against foes that will host, are among 112 contests taking place this coming Friday, Oct. 29, around the state across all seven classes. All games will begin at 7 p.m.
AUDUBON TO TRAVEL
The area's other eight-man team, sixth-ranked Audubon, was placed in Pod 3, one that is otherwise southeast Iowa-leaning, and will travel to Montezuma, unbeaten at 10-0.
The Wheelers moved on with a 55-20 win over Stanton-Essex. The second-ranked Braves, from the Poweshiek County school 50 miles west of Iowa City, are 10-0 and survived an upset bid by New London, 36-34.
In that pod, the winner plays either WACO of Wayland (9-0) or Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2).
CLASS 1A: ACGC STAYING WITH 'SOUTH'
ACGC continued its breakout, best-ever season with a 40-22 win over South Hamilton, and was rewarded with another school with South in its name. This time, it's South Central Calhoun. The Titans, which was receiving votes in the final Associated Press poll, beat Emmetsburg 34-13 to advance.
It's Pod 2 for those two teams, along with the pair of which one will await the winner: Woodward-Granger top-ranked Van Meter. If the Chargers and Bulldogs both win, it will be a rematch of their Week 8 game, wherein Van Meter won convincingly, 41-7.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Friday's winners move on to the quarterfinals. In eight-man, those games will be played Thursday, Nov. 4, while all six 11-man classes will have their games contested Friday, Nov. 5. All winners move on to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the final two rounds.
The semifinals will be over a span of four days, Nov. 10-13. Eight-man is on Wednesday, Nov. 10; classes A and 4A are on Thursday, Nov. 11; Friday, Nov. 12 brings classes 1A and 5A, and Saturday, Nov. 13, is classes 2A and 3A.
The championships are Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19. Eight man, and classes A, 1A and 4A are on Thursday, while 2A, 3A and 5A are on Friday.
A CLASS 3A POSTSCRIPT
Creston came into Friday night's game with Atlantic ranked 15th in the Ratings Percentage Index, and needed a win to stay in contention and likely secure a Class 3A playoff berth.
As it turned out ... the Panthers got the win but ended up on the outside looking in.
The four highest-ranked teams per the RPI that were not either district champion or runner up earned at-large bids. In the end, Algona, Sioux Center, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Ballard took the four at-large bids; Creston, which placed third in Class 3A District 6 was 17th.