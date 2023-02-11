It all comes down to this: the post-season.
And that 1-0 mentality that Atlantic’s girls’ basketball team has had all season long now will be put to the test.
Saturday, in the first round of the Iowa Class 3A regional basketball tournament, Atlantic hosts Clarinda in what the Trojans hope will be a post-season run that ends for the first time in school history at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
First time at Wells Fargo, as the last time the Trojans reached the state tournament – a state runner-up finish – was in 2004, when state tournaments were played at Veterans Arena.
Either way, it comes down to hard work, dedication and keeping things in perspective. It’s paid off for the 17-4 Trojans, enjoying a No. 14 ranking in the Iowa Girls High School Atheltic Union’s final poll and the school’s most successful season since that state runner-up season 19 years ago.
“It’s all the hard work, all the stuff you put in, it comes to the surface right now,” said Atlantic coach Dan Vargason. “What we’ve done doesn’t really matter, it’s what you do moving forward. We’re excited to move ahead to the post-season and it’ll be exciting.”
If one goes by the BCMoore system line, Atlantic is a 23-point favorite to beat the Cardinals.
Clarinda finished the regular season 8-13, including a 2-8 record in the Hawkeye Ten. The Trojans have two wins over the Cardinals this season, 52-35 and 43-24.
But that was a tale of two different games, Vargason points out. In their first meeting Dec. 6, the Trojans ran out to a 30-point lead and played reserves most of the second half as the game was not nearly as close as the final score.
The Jan. 10 meeting at Atlantic was a different story. The Cardinals held some brief early leads but kept the game close, trailing by just three going into the fourth quarter before the Trojans finally went on a 16-0 run to put the game away.
“They’re a team that wants to come in and battle, and they feel confident they can play with us,” said Vargason. “We have to play disciplined basketball and do what we do and win the game. It’s not going to be one of those gimmies, as they’re too competitive for that.”
Freshman Addison Wagoner is the scoring leader, with a 10.7 ppg average. She also has 101 rebounds, or roughly 4.5 per contest. Bailey Nordyke has a team-high 130 rebounds while Taylor Cole has 110 boards to go along with 65 assists.
Sage Howard and Jerzee Knight are the other expected Clarinda starters, with Amelia Hesse, Kyulie Meier and Carsen Wellhausen the top subs.
Atlantic counters with three scorers with at least 150 points this season, including a team-high 312 from Paytn Harter, translating to 14.9 ppg. Jada Jensen (10.8 ppg), Aubrey Guyer (8.7) and Madison Huddleson (7.5 ppg) are also top scoring threats.
Harter also leads the team in rebounds with 201, with Guyer grabbing 127. Jensen has 98 assists and 89 steals, both team highs, while Guyer has 12 blocks.
Keira Olson is also expected to start for Atlantic, with Maddie Richter and Claire Pellett the top subs off the bench.
The three keys to the win?
“We’ve got to be aggressive on offense and not settle for shots on the perimeter,” said Vagrason. “No. 2 is turnovers. We’ve definitely had some turnover issues at times and games get tighter than they need to be.
“Third thing is we’ve got to play our tempo. They slowed the game down and we want to speed it back up.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The winner of today’s Atlantic-Clarinda game moves on to face either Red Oak or Harlan on Wednesday, Feb. 15, likely at Atlantic High School.
The Trojans and Cyclones split their regular-season series, Harlan winning 57-46 on Jan. 13 but Atlantic taking the most-recent meeting, a 53-51 thriller that won them a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and knocked the Cyclones out of the title picture.
The regional final will be at the top remaining seeded team. On the other side of the Region 5 bracket are fifth-ranked Des Moines Christian hosting Van Meter, and Shenandoah welcoming Clarke of Osceola.
The regional championship is Saturday, Feb. 18, with the state tournament Feb. 27-Marh 4 at Wells Fargo Arena.