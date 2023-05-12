Audrey Jensen has set a new standard in girls' tennis for Audubon.
At least recently, few if any Wheelers have put themselves in serious position to challenge for a state tournament berth.
The Audubon senior made a strong case at Wednesday's Iowa Class 1A regional singles and doubles tournament, reaching the semifinals before falling just short in a hard-fought semifinal match to Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen, 7-5, 6-2.
Jensen battled back in the third-place match, outlasting Riley Northwehr of Clarinda 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
A great day for Jensen.
She picked up wins over Carroll Kuemper Catholic's Kaylie Simons 4-6, 6-2, 12-10 and Harlan's Erica Rust 6-2, 6-2 to set up her semifinal match with Olsen.
"It was a very hot day, you could say that. Even from 9 a.m. it was really hot," said Jensen. "I ended up coming through in the first match in a tiebreaker, and I was very happy about that. My second game ... to come through and win both sets was really nice and put a lot of confidence in me."
Third place match saw Jensen battle fatigue and the heat and some soreness, but it was her determination that won out.
"Very important," said Jensen of her perseverance. "If you get in the wrong mindset or you get down on yourself it's really hard to get out of the hole."
It took teamwork and dedication, plus her coaches that got her to this point.
"I couldn't be more happy and all the girls on the team are the best. I'm glad that this is how my season ended but I'm sad that I'm going to be leaving," said Jensen, who plans to attend the University of South Dakota and study nursing.
Jensen was the most successful Audubon player at the regional meet, as Geralyn Anderson in singles, and both doubles teams (Jordan Porsch-Joselynn Moreno, and Ava Slater and Rachael Rynearson) both fell in their first matches. Porsch and Moreno lost in a play-in match to Atlantic's Quincy Sorensen and Jade Harter 6-1, 7-5, while Slater and Rynearson fell to eventual champions Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole of Clarinda 6-0, 6-1.
Audubon will be in action again at Saturday's regional team meet. The Wheelers will meet Sioux City Heelan in a 9 a.m. first-round match in Sioux City, with the winner facing Denison-Schleswig or Spencer in the next round at 1 p.m.
BOYS
The Audubon boys' tennis team had some first-round success at Monday's Iowa Class 1A district meet in Carroll, before all Wheeler players were eliminated by the quarterfinal rounds.
Isaac Jackson got a 6-0, 6-1 win over Harlan’s Colton Hagle in his first match of the day. Jackson then fell to Reicks, 6-1, 6-0 to end his individual season.
At doubles, Sawyer McClain-Toft and Connor Christensen picked up a first-round win, 6-2, 6-3 over Harlan’s Keyton Francis and Eric Torneton. They then fell to Spencer’s eventual statebound duo Sam Feldman and Parker Bergstadt in a pair of 6-0 losses.
In addition to Deist, Owen Kierscht and Riley DeWitt of Spencer downed Carson Matthews and Tommy Hogue. The Tigers swept both doubles spots from the Kuemper district.
Next up for Audubon is today's (Friday) first round of substate team tennis. This year, all teams are participating in the team meet, and the first two rounds will be played Friday.
Audubon gets a play-in game against Harlan at Glenwood, with the winner taking on the host Rams. Either Red Oak or Shenandoah will await the winner of the Rams vs. Wheelers-Cyclones game. Clarinda, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig are in the bottom side of the bracket.
The substate finals are Wednesday, May 17.