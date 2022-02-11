BOYS
Audubon: The Wheelers won their regular-season finale, 54-43, over IKM-Manning to finish 8-13. The team led 27-15 at halftime and maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans finished the regular season 13-8 with a pair of dominant wins – 86-39 over Paton-Churdan and 76-47 over Woodward Academy this past week, after falling Friday, Feb. 4, to Woodbine, 68-56.
The Rockets were able to keep up with the Spartans in the early going, but a 26-8 run in the second quarter built a 53-28 halftime lead and the game was on cruise control from there. Easton Nelson had 20 points and Aiden Flathers 13.
The regular-season finale saw the Spartans get off to a 40-21 halftime lead and build on it from there. Nelson again led the way, this time with 24 points.
GIRLS
Audubon: The Wheelers went into the post-season with a 70-46 victory over IKM-Manning in hand. It was a pair of double-doubles that did it – Aleah Hermansen (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Jaci Christensen (23 points, 12 rebounds). Hermansen also came close to a rare triple-double, with nine assists.
Exira-EHK: A 62-41 win over Glidden-Ralston capped off a 19-1 season for the Iowa Class 1A No. 5-ranked Spartans. Quinn Grubbs had 18 points, while Macy Emgarten had a pair of 17s – points and rebounds – in a big game. Mollie Rasmussen also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Spartans held off Woodbine 68-62 Friday, Feb. 4, in a game that coach Tom Petersen’s team had to rally in the third quarter from a 32-25 halftime deficit. The Spartans were 18-for-25 from the free throw line – Shay Burmeister was a perfect 6-for-6 – which helped down the stretch. Macy Emgarten had a game-high 21 points.