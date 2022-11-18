ELK HORN – Tom Petersen calls them a “special eight” that want to play basketball.
That’s the state of the girls’ basketball program at Exira-EHK. A special eight whose goal is to play their best basketball by season’s end.
Will that translate into another Rolling Valley Conference championship, and even maybe a third-straight trip to Des Moines and the Iowa Class 1A state basketball tournament? That remains to be seen.
With the graduations of all-stater Macy Emgarten, Alisa Partridge and Mollie Rasmussen, it’ll be a new look for the Spartans. But, to a person, it’s one that you know will be one of southwest Iowa’s outstanding teams once again.
“It’s a new group,” said Peteresen. “We’ve got two guards back that have played all four years ... and the other six are really, really learning. This has been so beneficial down here and recording it to watch and see the things we’re doing. It’s going to be a process.
“Hopefully their goal is to be playing their best by the end of January and that’s not going to change at all. The one thing I will say is the girls are getting after it at practice and getting after it. We’ve got to work on communication, and that’s the biggest thing right now.”
Leading the way are the two veterans, Shay Burmeister and Quinn Grubbs. Both were on teams that, after a heartbreaking regional final loss their freshmen year, were key pieces of the team’s two-straight state tournament appearances, including a quarterfinal appearance last year.
The Spartans finished 23-2 a year ago, including a perfect run of the RVC table. During the Burmeister-Grubbs era, the team has gone 68-5.
Grubbs, a two-time all-stater and a 1,000-career point scorer, returns 378 points (15.8 ppg average), 3.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Burmeister finished with 230 points (9.2 average) and was the team’s assist leader with 88. She also returns 77 steals.
“Both of them are three-year starters,” said Petersen, “and ... their roles are going to change. They’re going to have to shoot more but they’re going to have to be the coaches on the floor, not only for me but for the girls. The other six girls just don’t have that experience and that’ll come.”
Hannah Nelson, Harlee Fahn and Mayne Jorgensen were part of the team a year ago, but Nelson was the only one to see time in every game, and brings with her 38 points and 43 rebounds.
Makenzie Riley is a senior who came out for the first time, and Petersen calls her “very athletic” and will provide a good offensive look. Fahn and Jorgensen, and “extremely talented” freshmen Brylie Andersen and Jaelynn Petersen will also be counted on to provide a spark.
Like the others, aside from Burmeister and Grubbs, “It’s just a lot of learning right now.”
Petersen expects CAM and Woodbine to be among the top challengers for the RVC title, and the Spartans’ goal will be to play with every team in the conference. The non-conference schedule has been beefed up, and aside from neighbor Audubon, is either class 2A or 3A: ACGC, IKM-Manning, Panorama, Red Oak and Treynor.