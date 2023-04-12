GLENWOOD – Belle Berg had a 47 and Abby Smith a 51 as the Atlantic girls' golf team handily beat Glenwood, 206-245, Tuesday afternoon at Glenwood.
PREP GIRLS GOLF: Atlantic downs Glenwood in H-10 action
