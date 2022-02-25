HARLAN – There was a point midway through the third quarter of Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A district boys’ basketball championship that Exira-EHK could have made it a one-possession game.
Down just 34-29 after rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit against fifth-ranked AHSTW, a layup attempt by the Spartans was off the mark. The Vikings got the rebound instead, and one of their super shooters, Kyle Sternberg, instead was fouled while attempting his shot attempt.
Count the shot, the free throw, and once again it was an eight-point game, advantage AHSTW at 37-29.
That was the big swing and the Vikings were able to ride that momentum basically the rest of the way to a 62-53 District 15 championship and put them one game away from the state tournament.
Both coaches agreed the play was big.
“Oh yeah,” Exira-EHK coach Doug Newton said. “The lazy shots, those all got to go in and there was plenty of contact there, good lord. Those guys are big and long and athletic and making us earn everything we got.
“If we get a couple in that run-out and they don’t get that three-point play at the other end maybe that changes things a little bit,” he said. “I was ready to call a time out to calm everybody down and catch their breath a little bit and get the crazy out of the game.”
“That’s huge,” agreed Vikes’ coach G.G. Harris. “Those are like loose balls and rebounds and run-outs and things like that and we were controlling that, and there was a swing there where they (Exira-EHK) was getting all those plays. For us, we got a little luck there and ... that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to keep playing.
“The ball bounced our way and we were able to go down to the other end and get a three-point play and that allowed us to breathe a little bit and regain control.”
A three-pointer at the buzzer for AHSTW made it 46-35, and the Vikings grew the lead to as much as 20 points on a late three by Raydden Grobe before both teams started to send in subs.
The Spartans led early, by as much as 7-4 on Easton Nelson’s bucket midway through the first quarter, and last led 11-9 before the Vikings went on a 15-2 run to take an 11-point lead with 3-1/2 minutes left in the half.
The Spartans trailed 30-18 at halftime before battling back, with Jackson Radcliff’s bucket making it a five-point game and setting the stage for what might have been the game’s defining point.
Nelson had a team-high 11 to lead Exira-EHK, which finished 15-9. They don’t have a senior on the roster, and three sophomores – Cash Emgarten, Aiden Flathers and Jackson Radcliff – started and were key members of the Spartans’ success.
The Spartans got key wins over CAM within the Rolling Valley Conference, and also defeated a 17-win ACGC team.
That should bode well for the Spartans in 2022-2023.
“We started out before Christmas with a whole slug of home games and did what we were supposed to do,” said Newton. “We got off to a good start then went on the road and had some tough places to play ... and our youth showed at times. But I thought we grew up quite a bit during the season and this post-season we grew up a little bit and set the table for what’s ahead.”
The Vikings (23-1), led by Raydden Grobe’s 17 points, advanced to the Class 1A Substate 8 championship Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.