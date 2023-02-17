GLENWOOD – Audubon wrestlers were competing in an Iowa Class 2A district meet for the first time in a generation.
Unfortunately for the Wheelers, last Saturday’s meet was the final one of the season.
The Wheelers finished eighth and were unable to qualify anyone for the state tournament for the first time in several seasons.
Lane Elmquist’s third-place finish at 106 pounds was the team’s high finish, and he ended with a 21-14 record. Jack Stanerson came in fourth and had a 15-22 mark to end his year.
The Wheelers picked up just two total wins on the day, with Colin Hartl (132) and Seth Randolph (182) winning consolation bracket matches.
Coach Tyler Christensen said that his team consisted of freshmen and sophomores, and noted that several promising eighth-grade wrestlers are coming up that could contribute to an improved season in 2024.
“We had a real young team and some hungry guys,” he said. “This year has been a good learning experience for our freshmen and sophomores, and this off-season will be telling for how bad they actually want it next year.”
Atlantic was the district champion, clipping meet host Glenwood 198-196; the Trojans got seven to state and the Rams eight.
Iowa Class 2A District
Saturday, Feb. 11, at Glenwood
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 198, 2. Glenwood 196, 3. Shenandoah 99, 4. Harlan 88, 5. Clarinda 83, 6. Red Oak 70.5, 7. Southwest Iowa of Sidney 62, 8. Audubon 24.
Championship matches
106: Braxton Hass (Atl) pinned Jesse Jens (H) 3:43. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Spencer Fink (H) 0:40. 120: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) dec. Seth Ettleman (SWI) 12-5. 126: Kyler Sandholm (RO) dec. Britten Maxwell (Glen) 12-5. 132: Max Beem (Glen) pinned Gabe Johnson (SWI) 0:34. 138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Brody McKinley (H) 3:34 145: Reese Fauble (Glen) dec. Jacob McGargill (Shen) TB-1 4-2. 152: Owen Laughlin (Shen) dec. Adam Baier (RO) 3-1. 160: Dawson Bond (RO) pinned Kellan Scott (Glen) 0:50. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Jayden Dickerson (Shen) 5:58. 182: Karson Downey (Cla) maj. dec. Brenden Casey (Atl) 10-1. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) dec. Zane Bendorf (H) 13-7. 220: Mason Koehler (Glen) dec. Miles Mundorf (Atl) 3-0. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Trent Patton (Glen) 2:44.
Wrestleback for second matches
113: Spencer Fink (H) pinned Tyler Babe (Shen) 1:16. 145: Jacob McGargill (Shen) pinned Flynt Bell (SWI) 1:22 195: Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Jaxon Miers (Cla) 1:09. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) dec, Samuel Daly (SWI) SV-1 9-4.
Audubon results
106 – Lane Elmquist (21-14), 3rd: Semifinal – Jesse Jens (H) maj. dec. Elmquist 11-2.
120 – Jack Stanerson (15-22), 4th: Semifinal – Vincent Mayberry (Glen) pinned Stanerson 0:39. Third-place match – Josh Hass (Atl) pinned Stanerson 3:49.
138 – Colin Hartl (6-37), DNP: Quarterfinal – Brody McKiney (H) pinned Hartl 1:34. Consolation round 1 – Hartl pinned Ryan Skeripski (Cla) 0:48. Consolation semifinal – Ian Connell (Glen) pinned Hartl 0:38.
160 – Carson Perdew (13-30), DNP: Quarterfinal – Kellan Scott (Glen) pinned Perdew 0:31. Consolation round 1 – Mark Harty (Shen) pinned Perdew 1:34.
182 – Seth Randolph (4-12), DNP: Quarterfinal – Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Randolph 0:27. Consolation round 1 – Randolph pinned Christian Mayer (SWI) 0:48. Consolation semifinal – Jacob Rystrom (Shen) pinned Randolph 1:01.
285 – Jerix Squires (7-28), DNP: Quarterfinal – Bryson Harris (Cla) pinned Squires 0:38. Consolation semifinal – Steven Perkins (Shen) pinned Squires 1:51.