VOLLEYBALL
AUDUBON
The Wheelers celebrated Senior Night in style with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-20 victory over AHSTW Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Audubon.
The match was tight most of the night, with only the first set in favor of the Wheelers after they took the lead for good at 9-8, using a 5-0 run to come from behind, take a 12-8 lead and eventually build a 21-12 advantage. Anna Larsen and Harlow Miller each had extended service runs. Mattie Nielsen had six of her 14 kills on the night in the first set, which was decided after the Lady Vikes couldn’t control a kill attempt.
Sets 2 and 3 were much closer, as there were 23 ties and 12 lead changes over the two sets. Harlow Miller’s block finished the second set after a second game point, and Nielsen’s kill ended the match. The third set was back and forth much like Set 2, but Kali Irlmeier’s block let the Wheelers take the lead for good at 14-13 and allowed them to finally to go on an extended service run.
Addie Hocker had 35 assists, five kills and five ace serves, including a pair back-to-back in the third set. Miller added 10 kills as the team recorded 43 overall on dominant offensive play at the net. Audrey Jensen came up with 14 digs. Serving was a strong suit, as there were 11 ace serves on the night.
AHSTW came up with several brilliant plays but never could get any real distance from the Wheelers, as the Lady Vikes’ biggest lead of the night was 11-8 midway through Set 2. The Lady Vikes rallied from a 16-12 deficit to take a 20-19 lead but Hocker’s ace ended any momentum they had.
Over the weekend, the Wheelers split four matches at the Madrid Invitational, taking down Belmond-Klemme in three sets (21-11, 8-21, 16-14) and Collins-Maxwell (21-1, 21-9) but losing to Webster City (21-17, 21-19) and Ankeny Christian (21-10, 21-15).
The Wheelers were 12-13 overall, 2-4 Western Iowa Conference prior to Thursday’s WIC finale vs. Logan-Magnolia. The WIC tournament is next week.
EXIRA-EHK
The Spartans recorded 34 kills on the night, 15 from Jaelynn Petersen and 10 from Shay Burmeister, in a five-set match victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Spartans had to rally from a set down to do so, winning 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8.
The Spartans had 61 digs, with Burmeister having 19, Quinn Grubbs 15 and Mayne Jorgensen 10. Grubbs also had four ace serves and went 31-for-32 at the service line.
The win over the Crusaders was much better than an upset loss to West Harrison, which won in four sets 25-15, 25-12, 16-25, 25-23. The loss came despite the team recording 45 kills, 16 from Riley.
Exira-EHK is now 9-17, 2-4 Rolling Valley Conference.
CROSS COUNTRY
The only meet of the past week for area teams came at Woodbine.
In the girls’ race, Audubon was paced by Stefi Beisswenger, who finished third in a time of 22:36.7. Madison Burr finished in 36:03.6, while Kari Graeve was in at 42.58.
Exira-EHK had Ella Petersen leading the way with an 11th-place time an a clocking of 25:19.3. Quinn Grubbs was 18th at 28:34, while Gracie Bartz (30:21.4) and Ruby VanderWal (31:43) rounded out the slate.
On the boys’ side, Eric Wilson of Exira-EHK was the top finisher, coming in ninth at 20:28.66. Austin Rasmussen had a time of 20:57.46 to finish 12th, while Jonas LaCanne (14th, 21:11.67), Phil Reinhart (19th, 22:35.74) and Quintinn White (26th, 24:54.56) were also in the scoring. Carter Weimann (27:23.72) and Ben Baggett (32:48.14) rounded things out.
Audubuon was led by Eli Deist (24:15, 23rd) and Mason Steckler (25:30.99, 29th).