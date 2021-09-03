The first week of the Southwest Iowa Shopper’s football contest proved a bit more challenging than thought.
A vast majority had three games wrong, and just three had two wrong. Those are the first week’s winners.
It came down to the tiebreaker, and it was Guthrie Center resident Dick Zeiser who came out on top with his tiebreak guess of 37 points being scored in the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson game. (There were 50 points in Lincoln’s 34-16 win; Zeiser was 13 points off.) Zeiser, by the way, missed, Exira-EHK winning over Griswold and ACGC’s overtime win over Greene County.
In second with a guess of 35 total points – 15 off – was Sharon Wedemeyer of Guthrie Center. She whiffed on Exira-EHK vs. Griswold and AHSTW’s win over IKM-Manning. Kevin Zeiser of Guthrie Center guessed 27 points would be scored, missing by 23; he also missed the Exira-EHK win, plus incorrectly picked Southeast Warren to beat Audubon.
Each one of the games was missed at least once, with Exira-EHK, ACGC and Riverside (which beat Red Oak) the most common misses.
Thanks, and let’s play again for Week 2.