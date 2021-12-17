Catching up with the football contest:
Nov. 30: Valerie Friederich of Avoca rose to the top, one of just three who had one incorrect pick. She missed on the Washington vs. Las Vegas game, one of many who was stumped by that contest. (The other most frequently missed was Detroit over Minnesota.)
She won by tiebreaker, guessing 42 points would be scored in the Big 12 Championship game; there were 37 point scored, with Baylor beating Oklahoma 21-16.
Kelvin Zeiser took second, guessing 48 points in the tiebreaker. Sherri Namanny of Denison was third, guessing 50 points. Both missed the Detroit win.
Dec 7: In a relatively easy week, Linda Keller had just one wrong and was two off on the tiebreaker, guessing 55 points would be scored in Los Angeles Rams’ 30-23 win over Arizona (53 points total).
Keller was one of five who missed just one, she missed Cleveland’s win over Baltimore. Dick Zeiser was second with a tiebreaker of 44 and a miss of Atlanta’s win over Carolina. Third, and by drawing, was Shelby Jensen’s guess of 42 points in the tiebreaker, and missing Cleveland over Baltimore.
Special note: The football contest in the Dec. 14 Southwest Iowa Shopper was printed in error and should be considered null and void. There was to have been no contest this past week. One more contest, to be published for Dec. 21, is coming.