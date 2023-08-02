A community meeting Wednesday night at the Audubon Recreation Center explained changes regarding Audubon's 2023-2024 school activities, including co-curricular activities in fifth through 12th grades, and extra-curricular activities at the middle and high schools.
The meeting covered, among other topics, activity calendar and schedules, and cashless entry to events.
CASHLESS ENTRY
Audubon and other Western Iowa Conference schools will be cashless entry to events effective Aug. 1. This means for entry to an Audubon/WIC event, fans will need one of the following:
* A paid online digital ticket from Bound Ticketing, at https://www.gobound.com/ia/schools/audubon/tickets.
* A debit or credit card at the gate.
All WIC events plan to have card readers for quick cashless entry. There may be a few events, including cross country and summer sports, that may not have card readers available due to cell/WiFi availability.
As always, student activity passes and adult punch card passes will be accepted for events. At Audubon, student activity tickets are $70 for PreK-12 students, and may be purchased at https://www.gobound.com/ia/schools/audubon/tickets. A 10-punch card is also available, cost of $60, at the middle/high school office during business hours.
ACTIVITES CALENDAR
Fans will now find schedules on Bound. The general activity and school calendar can be found on the Bound Calendar at https://www.gobound.com/ia/schools/audubon/calendar.
To find specific schedules for 2023-2024, go to the Audubon Bound page at https://www.gobound.com/ia/schools/audubon/, and click:
* The desired activity on the left vertical activity bar
* The "History" button on the top horizontal menu bar
* Scroll to click "2023-24"
* The desired level (Varsity/JV/JVR/JH) on the top horizontal menu bar
* "Schedule" on the top horizontal menu bar
Schedules may be found by going to the Audubon Bound page, clicking desired team/level and then clicking schedules. The history step is intended to find future schedules or past schedules.
All K-12 school calendar information will be found on Bound, in addition to activity schedules and information. The Bound Calendar will replace the rSchool calendar.
ADMISSION PRICES
Audubon and other WIC schools have increased admission prices for 2023-2024. The following prices are in effect at all WIC events:
* $7 for school aged and above for junior varsity-varsity volleyball, junior varsity-varsity wrestling, junior varsity-varsity boys basketball, high school track, junior varsity-varsity baseball, and junior varsity-varsity softball.
* $5 for school age and $7 for adults for varsity football. (Football utilizes districts instead of conferences. Iowa eight-man District 9 decided to go with $7 adults and $5 students for the next two years.)
* $5 for school aged and above for home junior high track meets. This is a local choice since track doesn’t utilize a conference schedule. Other places may or may not charge for junior high track meets.
* Non-conference away games may use a variety of methods (cash, Bound, Ticket Spicket, Home Town, etc.). The school will push out pertinent information for these events.
Rolling Valley Conference schools have not made a conference decision. They are utilizing local control. For now we are aware of the following: Bound for Boyer Valley and Coon Rapids Bayard; and CAM and Exira-EHK cash. Hawkeye Ten Conference schools, including Atlantic, will be Bound.
* Postseason events will use digital tickets and/or card readers. IGHSAU will continue to use Bound while IHSAA will use HomeTown, with no cash sales for postseason events.
The rising costs of officials, athletic supplies, equipment, uniforms, etc. are the driving forces for raising admission prices. Many other conferences have raised prices and gone to digital tickets at this time as well. Some conferences are choosing to charge for all Junior High events as well.
Some of our 23-24 Athletic Costs:
* Junior varsity-varsity Basketball Referee: $150 per official, $450 per night.
* Varsity Football Referee: $135 per official, $675 per night.
* Wrestling Official: $275 for tournaments, $180 for duals ($1,000 per tournament, $360 per dual).
* Footballs ($100 per ball), volleyballs ($70 per ball), softballs/baseballs ($90 per dozen).
* Track medals and plaques: $400 per meet.
* New junior high Uniforms: $8,400 over seven sports (or, $1,200 per sport).
ACTIVITY REGISTRATION
We are now requiring parents to register their student-athletes on Bound for fifth- through 12th-grade fine arts and co-curricular (band, choir, speech, plays and drama, FFA, Student Senate, National Honor Society, etc.) and all 7-12 extracurriculars. This will help with streamlined communication for events. Information will be sent to all middle and high shcool parents in the coming days on the registration process for activities. This is different and additional to school registration.
Fall and year-long co-curricular and extracurricular registrations are now open, with winter, spring and summer registrations opening at later dates.
Seventh through 12th-grade students participating in fall extracurriculars (football, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading and dance) must be registered on Bound with updated physicals and concussions uploaded before the first day of practice. Fifth through 12th-grade students participating in co-curricular activities (band, choir, FFA) should register as soon as possible, preferably by Monday, Aug. 21.
First day of practices are Monday, Aug. 7, for high school football, volleyball, cross country, dance and cheerleading; Monday, Aug. 21, for junior high football and cross country; and Thursday, Aug. 24, for junior high volleyball.
To register, visit the Audubon Bound link and click “Registration,” and create the required family account. Users will then need to find their athlete(s) and enter pertinent information including each student’s physical, concussion form, insurance information, allergies/medication, doctor, dentist and so forth. Going forward, parents will just need to update information annually such as physicals and concussion forms.