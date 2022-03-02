DES MOINES – Exira-EHK got the first basket of Wednesday's Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal contest vs. MMCRU.
Shay Burmeister took a shot from inside and gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead 30 seconds into the contest.
It was the last time the Spartans led in this one.
The Royals went on a 15-0 run, the last three of their baskets from beyond the three-point arc, and set the tone in an eventual 50-39 victory over the Spartans.
The Royals got the rematch win, after Exira-EHK downed MMCRU 60-55 in last year's quarterfinal.
So what was different last year than this.
"I think what was most different today was they stepped out there and couldn't miss," said Spartan junior guard Quinn Grubbs. "The girls that don't shoot the most were hitting them, and we couldn't get much to fall. But I thought the last eight minutes ... I'm proud of how we played."
Mya Holmes had three of the Royals' six field goals during that 15-0 run, and helped build the resulting 13-point lead midway through the first quarter. The Spartans settled down and stopped the onslaught with a Grubbs' layup, but Spartans faced a 17-7 deficit after the first quarter.
Contributing to the Spartans' difficulties was cold shooting, especially in the first half. The team was 6-for-23 in the first half as the Royals, while not especially red-hot themselves, did connect better, especially in the first quarter when they got eight of their points either off turnovers, steals or fast breaks.
The Spartans kept battling, and in the second quarter were able to hold the Royals' offense in check. The score was 17-7 for the first 2:46, and a Grubbs free throw and layup were the only points in the next 85 seconds.
"All I talked about was focusing on that side," said coach Tom Petersen. "We were 17-7 for the longest time, for three to four minutes and we just couldn't get a basket to fall. That is what it is, the same team that was 4-for-32 today (in three-point shooting) was 11-for-17 (in the regional final win over Stanton). Some nights it goes in ... hats off to MMCRU, but there wouldn't be much we'd change if we played them again."
"It obviously didn't go our way and shots didn't fall, but toward the end is how our defense should have been the entire game," added Grubbs. "I know it's really hard on the body but you've just got to want it so bad and think that ... we just had a few breakdowns and their players who don't score as much stepped up."
For the game, Exira-EHK was just 15-of-51 in field goal attempts, and was out rebounded 44-21. Emily Dreckman was tough to stop, as she scored 18, while Ellie Hilbrands corralled 13 rebounds.
"You've just got to stay active," said Petersen. "There's ways you can get around that and utilize your team speed. I just don't feel we were doing that early. We turned them over late in the last quarter and a half but those are things we should have done early on. You can't fault the girls one bit."
The Spartans had two in double figures, with Grubbs and senior Mollie Rasmussen each scoring 11. Macy Emgarten, who along with Alisa Partridge and Rasmussen played her final high school game, was held to eight points, but she also had a team-high eight rebounds.
Exira-EHK was playing in its second straight state tournament and sixth in the past eight years. Indeed, the Spartans' program, under Petersen's watch, has gained a well-deserved reputation for success and consistency.
Emgarten scored more than 1,000 points in her career and had multiple double-doubles. Rasmussen was as tough a perimeter player as there is and Partridge, despite her small size, was second on the team in rebounds.
"It's all about our kids. I've been blessed with a lot of athletes who have come through and Cory (assistant coach Bartz) has been with me through a lot of it. We're fortunate enough to have some great kids. The cupboard's not going to be bare, but it's one of those things that ... I feel bad for the kids. It's something you want for the kids as a coach and unfortunately, I get to come back and the seniors don't. Hats off to them. Nothing to hang their head about. Two regional finals and two state appearances, that's all you can ask for. They're a large reason of why we're here."