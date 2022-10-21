REMSEN – Each of the five earlier matchups between Audubon and Remsen St. Mary's were competitive, and for the most part down-to-the-wire contests.
top story
IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's defeats Audubon, 76-0
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- It’s getting close!
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Area teams see seasons end in regionals
- PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Audubon gets road game at Remsen St. Mary's
- Getting Better Prepared: Audubon firefighters get grain extrication equipment, additional training
- Audubon FFA Competes in Soils Evaluation Career Development Events
- Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
- Wheelers hold off Tigers in regular season finale
- Lending a Hand
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- Audubon County Sheriff's office reports Snapchat scam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.