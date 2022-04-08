AUDUBON
The Audubon boys’ golf team opened the season Monday afternoon with a 182-241 win over AHSTW at Audubon Golf and Country Club.
Jay Remsburg bested teammate Oliver Deist for medalist honors, with Remsburg getting the honor via a scorecard playoff. Edward Miller (47) and Evan Alt (49) rounded out the scoring.
For the Audubon girls’ golf team, Monday’s meet was simply an opportunity to get out on the course, as AHSTW didn’t have a team.
The Wheelers shot a 238, with medalist Allison Elmquist scoring a 52 and Kali Irlmeier firing a 55.
The three returning letterwinners – Irlmeier, Elmquist and Anthofer – averaged a 59.4 combined course average (for 9- and 18-hole play) a year ago; broken down, that’s Irlmeier with a 56.5, Elmquist and a 57.6 and Anthofer at 64.1.
“We as a team will have a much better feel for our individual averages, and in turn our team averages after these first three duals,” said coach Paul Lynch. “Our team score of 238 is a place for us to start — everyone felt they had extra strokes they would like to improve on.
“Allison and Kali each had a 10 on their scorecard tonight, with scoring in the 40’s so very close. The same is true for Kacie (Anthofer, 65) and Sienna (Albertsen, 66), with just a little improvement, the 50’s will be where they can score.”
EXIRA-EHK
In the first of the rotating series of golf meets hosted by Rolling Valley Conference schools, Exira-EHK took its turn hosting a boys’ meet at Atlantic Golf & Country Club. It was the Spartans who finished fourth in the six-team meet with a 194.
Trey Petersen finished sixth overall for a score of 44. Quintinn White (46). Dane Paulsen (51) and Aiden Potts (53) also figured into the score, while Davis Larsen (59) and Gavin Bengard (69) rounded out the field.
The RVC girls were in action at Coon Rapids, and for Exira-EHK, Mollie Rasmussen was fifth overall, firing in a three on the sixth hole to finish her day with a 52. Shay Burmeister was 10th in the final standings out of 15 golfers competing and ended with 61.