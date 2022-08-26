Shay Burmeister Aud v. EEHK VB 101821 JRL_9561.jpg

EEHK’s Shay Burmeister fires the ball through Audubon defenders Kali Irlmeier and Aleah Hermansen.

EEHK’s Shay Burmeister fires the ball through Audubon defenders Kali Irlmeier and Aleah Hermansen.

ELK HORN – New Exira-EHK volleyball coach Derek Reischauer has a small squad for his first year, but he's got some veteran returning athletes.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos