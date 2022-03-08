For the second year in a row, Exira-EHK standout Macy Emgarten was elite.
The senior center for the Spartans landed on the first-team all-state Iowa Class 1A team, after leading her team to another unbeaten run through the Rolling Valley Conference and a spot at the state basektball tournament.
Her honor was voted by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Teams were selected in a meeting of Iowa print sports writers on Saturday. The News-Telegraph’s Brian Rathjen was among those participating in the meeting.
Emgarten, a senior, was one of two all-state picks for the Spartans, which reached the state quarterfinals before bowing to eventual state runner-up MMCRU. She averaged 17.2 ppg, grabbed 179 rebounds, dished out 39 asissts and stole 65 times, while blocking 22 shots by her opponents.
Emgarten, who was third-team in 2020 (as a sophomore), was one of three area all-state selections, both of them repeats from a year ago.
Exira-EHK’s Quinn Grubbs, a junior, was a second-team pick for the second year in a row. She recorded 367 points on the season, good for 16 ppg, and had 7 assists and 87 steals.
Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen, the Western Iowa Conference player of the year, capped a second-team selection, moving up from the second team. She had 18.4 ppg, and finished with more than 1,400 career points, a school record. She also had 184 rebounds and frequently had double-doubles for the Wheelers, which finished third in the WIC.
News-Telegraph sports editor Brian Rathjen was among the voters participating in the selection of teams. The IPSWA is an organization founded in 2018 to carry on the tradition of picking all-state teams.