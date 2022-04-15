Audubon opened its 2022 season on the tennis courts Monday afternoon, and it was Council Bluffs St. Albert which handed the Wheelers a pair of 9-0 losses.
For the girls, the closest games came at No. 4 singles, where Gery Anderson fell 8-4 to the Saintes’ Lily Barnes.
Isaac Barnes came the closest to victory on the boys’ side, falling 8-6 to William Tallman at No. 4 singles. Two other boys’ matches went 8-3: Connor Christensen’s loss to the Falcons’ Dan McGrath at No. 2 singles, and McGrath-Carter White defeating the Wheelers’ Eli Deist and Christensen at No. 1 singles.
Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, Audubon 0
Singles: 1. Carter White (SA) def. Eli Deist (Aud) 8-0; 2. Dan McGrath (SA) def. Connor Christensen (Aud) 8-3; 3. Cole Pekny (SA) def. Sawyer McClain 8-2; 4. William Tallman (SA) vs Isaac Jackson (Aud) 8-6; 5. Reese Pekny (SA) def. Aidan Griffith (Aud) 8-2; 6. Mason Myers (SA) def. Jake Lauritsen (Aud) 8-1.
Doubles: 1. White-McGrath (SA) defeat Deist-Christensen (Aud) 8-3. 2 Cole Pekny0Tallman (SA) defeat McClain-Jackson (Aud) 8-0. 3. Reese Pekny-Myers (SA) defeat Griffith-Lauritsen (Aud) 8-1.
Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, Audubon 0
Singles: 1. Landry Miller (SA) def. Kya Petersen (Aud) 8-2; 2. Allison Narmi (SA) def. Jill Denny (Aud) 8-0; 3. Alexis Narmi (SA) def. Ava Slater (Aud) 8-1; 4. Lily Barnes (SA) def. Gery Anderson (Aud) 8-4; 5. Mari Valdivia (SA) def. Joselynn Moreno (Aud) by forfeit; 6. Abby French (SA) def. Rachael Rynerson (Aud) 8-1
Doubles: 1. Miller-Allison Narmi (SA) defeat Petersen-Denny (Aud) 8-0; 2. Alexis Narmi/Lila (SA) defeat Slater/Anderson (Aud) 8-2; 3. Barnes/Valdivia (SA) defeat (Moreno/Rynerson) 8-1.