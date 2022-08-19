AUDUBON – Audubon kicks off its season, as usual, tonight with the annual Red and White Scrimmage at Chis Jones Field.
It’ll be a quick turnaround, however, as the Wheelers will get an early start to the season with a Week 0 game Saturday against Winfield-Mount Union.
Game time is 2 p.m. and will be played at Martensdale-St. Marys High School in Martensdale.
“Coach McCarty reached out to me last spring ... because they played only seven games last year, they had one team drop out, and weren’t sure they were going to play this year,” explained coach Sean Birks. “They didn’t want to get stuck playing seven games again so the state granted them permission to reach out and that allowed us to play a ninth game.
“It’s a neutral site on turf and we thought an extra game would get us ready quicker, because we have a tough schedule right out of the chute.”
Winfield-Mount Union went 4-3 a year ago, including victories over Moravia, Iowa Valley, HLV of Victor and Lone Tree. The Wolves are led by junior Cam Buffington, a third-team all-state pick as a defensive utility player who recorded 55 tackles, including six for losses and 1.5 sacks, and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Buffington, an Iowa commit, is the primary signal caller, with 2,185 total yards – 1,157 passing, 1,028 rushing – and figured into all but five of the Wolves’ 40 offensive touchdowns a year ago. His top two receiving targets – junior Abram Edwards (586 yards, nine TD) and Caleb Giese (435 yards, six TDs) – are also back.
“He’s got quite a frame and he’s a good ball hawk on the defensive side. He’s going to have to be blocked ... and he’s a load to bring down so we have to keep him contained and rally to the ball,” said Birks, also referring to Edwards and Geise being strong at receiver. “Between those three kids, they’re bigger than we are at those skill positions so it’s going to have to be a team effort (to stop them).”
The Wheelers had a great senior class a year ago, and Birks noted that the “even” classes – the 2016, 2018 and 2020 seasons – helped set the table for the following year, the latter two helping the Wheelers reach the UNI-Dome and no worse than the Iowa eight-man semifinals.
This year, his team is faced with replacing six starters on defense, five on offense.
“This group’s the same way. We try to reload instead of rebuild and this is a tough challenge,” Birks said. “It’s been every other year so far, so we’re a little bit used to it. It’s another reason we picked up the Week 0 game ... we’ve got a lot to replace.”
Back with the most experience are Manny Beisswenger (WR/CB), Gavin Larsen (OG/LB) and Cooper Nielsen (OG/DE). Sophomore Aaron Olsen will pick up Gavin Smith’s mantle at quarterback, recording 127 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while Evan Alt could will probably be the primary running back.