In time, the 35-second shot clock in Iowa high school basketball will seem like it’s always been a part of the game.
It was 40 years ago this winter that the 3-point shot was first allowed at the high school level, and 30 years ago when the last season of girls’ six-on-six basketball took the court.
This winter, the game of basketball evolves again when schools across Iowa begin using the shot clock.
But how much impact the clock has on the game itself remains to be seen. Ask area coaches, and many of them don’t foresee too many issues. Given the types of offense they run, area boys’ and girls’ teams won’t have to adjust too much except for certain situations.
“I don’t think it’s going to come into play too much except probably toward the latter part of the game,” admitted Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen, who said he hadn’t addressed the issue with his team in the first week of practice. “We get a lot of shots up in the first place and I don’t know that we run 20 seconds off (the clock), let alone 35 unless it’s the fourth quarter.
“There’ll be a few times, but it’s making sure kids are aware. It’ll change the way you change things in the final four or five minutes of the game or maybe the end of the first half.”
The National Federation of High Schools agreed earlier in the 2020s to allow state high school athletic associations to add the shot clock for basketball. Last year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union voted in a joint meeting to adopt the shot clock at the varsity level starting this winter. Use of the shot clock is allowed in sub-varsity competition but not required.
The season gets underway for area girls’ teams Monday, Nov. 21, and boys teams on Monday, Nov. 28.
Audubon coach Darran Miller said the shot clock was used once in practice last week, to get his team acclimated to how it works.
“I’m not a big believer that it will change anything, but it’ll be a part of the game and we’ll figure out how it goes,” he said. “I think it might change four or five different plays at the end of a quarter.
“We’ll have to put in special plays at the end of the shot clock to try to get a shot up, but we’re not going to hold (the ball) for 35 seconds ... we’re going to try to score right away.”
Most coaches said the main issue revolves around getting workers to operate the clock, understand the rules (such as when the clock resets or how much time is put on the clock in certain situations) and work the clock properly.