Park to Park Run set for Sept. 24

Pictured are a few runners from last year's Park to Park Run.

 (photo contributed)

EXIRA – Exira-EHK Track and Cross Country Coach Kevin Brown brought back a running event from last year, and hopes it will continue to grow. It’s the Park and Park 7K run from the Brayton City Park to the Exira City Park on Sept. 24.

