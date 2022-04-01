AUDUBON – Three seniors return to lead the girls' tennis team at Audubon under fifth-year coach McKenzie Nissen.
They are Kya Petersen, Jill Denny and Jocelyn Chambers, and Nissen is expecting big things from the leadership.
A top newcomer is Audrey Jensen. Jensen, Nissen said, "(H)as a lot of experience from her years in summer rec tennis. She is a strong player and is growing with every practice."
The girls on the team are working hard on being well-rounded tennis players, said Nissen. "They understand defensive strategy and have the drive to finish the point. This group has been fun and easy to coach."
Four of the 10 team members are brand new to the sport, so a lot of the early practices have centered on working on fundamentals. Nissen said she is hopeful about their growth during the season as it progresses.
"My goal is always to teach players to be able to think quick and think smart. I can’t talk to them very often during a meet. I want the players to be able to self-correct and make choices that get them ahead," said Nissen.
The Wheeler girls open the season Monday, April 11, hosting Council Bluffs St. Albert.
BOYS
The Audubon boys' tennis team has a new coach in Maryssa Soder. She did not return a survey asking about her team prior to press time.
The Wheelers are home for their season opener Tuesday, April 12, vs. Red Oak.